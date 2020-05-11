Valladolid, May 11 . .- The captain of Real Valladolid, Javi Moyano, and the striker Toni Villa have been the first players to return to the “new normal” of the team, with work sessions under strict protection, since that this has always been a priority for the Blanquiviolta club.

Work began on the facilities of the José Zorrilla stadium and the attached fields, disinfected during the previous days by the maintenance staff, to feel the grass again, in what is a first step towards the completion of LaLiga Santander.

Following the protocol, after Moyano and Villa, the rest of the blanquivioleta squad arrived to start the individual sessions, with a maximum of six players per field, maintaining the safety distance, which did not prevent the smile of the players being seen in his return to routine, after two months of hiatus.

All of them, in addition to the technical staff, arrived at the stadium in their respective vehicles and dressed in gloves and a mask, to access the facilities through door 3, where the temperature has been measured through a thermal camera that prevents access to anyone whose body temperature is 38º or more.

In addition to the first team, Promises players Diego Alende, Kike Pérez and Miguel de la Fuente carried out the training session, as reported by Real Valladolid, on Monday through their website.

On this first day of work, the team’s physical trainers, Sergio Dorado and Alexis Belloso, took the reins with the aim that the footballers began to recover their sensations and readjust to the habit, despite the fact that they exercised on their own during confinement time.

This Tuesday the next session will take place from 9.30 am and, by virtue of the groups assigned to each player, some of them will also exercise in the afternoon in the gym, always following the sanitary measures of the LaLiga protocol.

As has happened today, players must wear training clothes and boots, and the club has provided them with more clothes in a water-soluble bag, while the used one is left in a container for later washing and disinfection.

