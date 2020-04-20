Two years after the arrival of the first mobile rate with unlimited gigabytes from Spain Hand in hand with Yoigo, one year after Vodafone fully entered unlimited data, and just under three months after the arrival of Orange’s unlimited Love rates, Movistar has finally presented its battery of flat rate offers mobile data.

A change of course with which Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo have established a maximum price for their rates, which will be more difficult for them to overcome from now on, since the usual excuses used by large operators to increase prices on a compulsory basis during the last five years, with more minutes and gigabytes, disappear.

But the arrival of mobile tariffs with unlimited data not only serves to limit the maximum price, but some operators manage to reduce the cost of access to unlimited gigabytes, applying new restrictions These are the ones to get acquainted with if you think that the traditional model with gigabyte bonuses no longer fits your needs.

Unlimited data restrictions and access requirements

Unlike the giga bonds, where the main difference between the operators was found in whether it reduces free speed during the excess of data or if it maintains the high speed by charging the excess; With the unlimited data rates we see how the differences increase and each operator opts for different starting restrictions to offer a greater variety of prices.

Vodafone opted to imitate the model used in fiber connections, where the price varies depending on the connection speed. Specifically, at 2 Mbps the unlimited rate, 10 Mbps with unlimited Super, or at the maximum speed 5G with the unlimited Total. But in any case, without restrictions for tethering that allow the smartphone to be used as a WiFi access point for other devices.

Orange opted for the American model, where operators restrict the use of tethering, through which the data connection is shared with other devices connected to our smartphone via WiFi. Specifically, there is a maximum of 30 GB for the Unlimited Love rate, and 80 GB with Unlimited Premium Love.

In addition to the above, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo share the idea of ​​restricting the quality of video playback in streaming, at 720p in Love unlimited by Orange and in the unlimited super by Vodafone, while Yoigo claims to offer a quality similar to that of DVD whenever network congestion allows it. Movistar, Vodafone unlimited total and Orange Premium unlimited do not apply restrictions on video quality.

Speed ​​restriction, limit to share data with other devices, and video quality. the main limitations of unlimited data rates.

Another of the common restrictions of the four operators is found in the maximum free consumption that is possible when roaming within the EU. Specifically 50 GB a month in Movistar, 23 GB a month in Orange, 19 GB maximum in Vodafone (although in this case, consumption in the US is included), and although Yoigo does not specify any limits, it does refer to its policy of reasonable use.

Regarding the requirements to access unlimited mobile data, Orange and Yoigo force to also contract fiber service, while in Vodafone and Movistar it is possible to contract only the mobile rate with unlimited gigabytes.

Unlimited fiber and mobile data rate comparison

Going into the details of the rates that include unlimited mobile data, the combined fiber and mobile groups concentrate a large part of the operators’ proposals.

From 64.99 euros a month, Vodafone It will be the operator with the greatest variety of unlimited rates and therefore has the cheapest and most expensive offer on the market. Among its advantages stand out that at the moment it is the only one that includes the Seriefans television package with 24 premium channels and HBO subscription.

It is also the only operator 5G compatible at all rates, so that the rates with restricted speed, will be able to benefit from the ping improvements, which reduces network response time and improves the online gaming experience, and a decongested and more stable network, even on the move.

From 74.95 euros in Orange, the operator does not include television by default, but if you decide to contract it, you will have access to pay football, yet savings of 4 euros per month on NetflixAnd new customers will also benefit from a free subscription to Amazon Prime for two years. With hired television, Orange will be more expensive than Vodafone, but if we add additional mobile lines, the difference in the final fee is significantly reduced.

Yoigo It will be cheaper than the alternatives of its rivals with fewer restrictions and its only unlimited rate Infinite Infinity from 79 euros stands out for including two mobile lines, making it the operator cheaper for families. In contrast, Yoigo’s television service, although it also includes a subscription to Rakuten for a year, is notably inferior to the offer of its rivals. In addition, Yoigo will be the only operator that does not have multiSIM.

Television and 5G included in Vodafone, plus additional mobile lines included in Yoigo, the possibility of contracting football in Orange, and the greater offer of television included in Movistar are its main differences.

In the case of Movistar We found that it does not have speed restrictions, video quality or tethering, but it requires you to hire a television service, so the starting price is 94 euros with the League or Champions League rates, it goes up to 99 euros with Selection Plus Fiction (with Netflix, Disney + and all the cinema) and up to 144 euros with Total Fusion if we add a second mobile line with unlimited data and more television content.

All these details, as well as monthly fees, the price of mobile lines additional, the phone conditions permanent included, the permanence, the availability of multiSIM, and other conditions of the operators, remain as detailed in the following comparison:

Comparison of mobile rates with unlimited data

Despite the rebound in rates with unlimited minutes and data, of the large operators, only Movistar and Vodafone They have also opted to offer these rates to talk and surf without having to hire fiber at home and offer additional mobile lines with a 50% discount forever. In addition, in the case of Vodafone, it drives with free 5G smartphones with the unlimited Total.

If the intention is to use the Unlimited mobile data like internet connection at home, and therefore, without the possibility of making or receiving calls on the same SIM, there are also other possibilities.

Movistar and Vodafone have specific alternatives for these cases, but which are only accessible to those without fiber or ADSL access. They are products that combine 4G internet at home, fixed and mobile with prices similar to the rest of the converging ones of the same operators, through proposals such as Movistar Fusión Radio or Vodafone One Conecta.

Other rate comparisons