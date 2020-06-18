Movistar continue to perform draft movements in your offer, which has led it to have one of the most interesting rates with unlimited data on the market, in addition to other improvements in the rates for additional mobile lines, in the Base Fusion rate, which includes more television for the same price and in other Fusion rates which now include unlimited data.

As Xataka Móvil has learned, the following movement would affect in the coming days the combined fiber and mobile cheaper operator, which would give a total turn to its simplest offer, eliminating the possibility of including television, in exchange for a noticeable increase in fiber speed and gigabytes included, in the style of what Vodafone yu has done.

This would be Movistar Connect Max for 54.90 euros per month

Movistar would thus complete its Conecta tariff offer, which in April replaced the fiber-only tariffs with promotional prices with a single tariff with a final price of 38 euros with fiber at 300 Mbps. With Movistar Conecta Max, it is expected to replace Fusion 0, which currently costs 53 euros with fiber at 100 Mbps or 60 euros with 600 Mbps fiber.

Movistar Conecta Max, the new fiber and mobile combo could be available starting next week for current and new Movistar customers, offering symmetrical fiber to 600 Mbps, mobile with unlimited calls and 25 GB, and telephone fixed with unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles. Everything, for a definitive price of 54.90 euros per month.

The differences with the current Fusion 0 would be notable, since two more euros starting, would have six times faster fiber speed, the minutes on the mobile would no longer be limited to 200 and the gigabytes would 5 to 25 GB. The only downside is that it would stop including television, but currently it only had DTT channels and the exclusive # 0 and #Vamos, so those interested in a greater television offer had to make the leap to Fusión Base, from 68 euros.

This new Movistar rate would continue to coexist with the similar O2 rate, which is 5 euros cheaper, but it does not have access to other advantages of Telefónica’s premium brand such as the purchase of mobile phones in installments.

Although Movistar Conecta Max has yet to finish defining all its details and there could be last minute changes, we hope that in the next days we can confirm all this information and how is the final offer of Movistar.

