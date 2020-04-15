04/15/2020

Act at 11:57

CEST

As Palco23 announces today, Movistar has taken over the rights to the Champions League for the next three seasons. Rights for which you will pay more than 1,000 million. As the specialized portal shows, this is not the same increase achieved as in other large markets, but Uefa has achieved a modest appreciation of its audiovisual rights in Spain. Movistar + has won the exclusive Champions League in the country for the 2021-2024 cycle, as confirmed by three different sources in the industry. The agreement would slightly exceed the 360 ​​million euros per year that it currently pays to Mediapro, added the same people knowledgeable about the operation.

This is the first time that the telecos pay television platform is the direct owner of this packageIt is currently an indirect purchase from the group led by Jaume Roures and Tatxo Benet. In 2017 it was imposed in a tough bid that already significantly increased the price of these retransmissions, since the value more than doubled compared to the 150 million in the 2015-2018 cycle.

“There was little scope to revalue these rights & rdquor ;, says an executive from the audiovisual world. The confederation’s aspiration was for DAZN to force an upward tender on some of the new packages created, but the process coincided with the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, which has forced the British OTT to make major adjustments. None of these companies declined to comment.

This award will allow Movistar + to maintain its commitment to football as the main element of attracting subscribers. In the case of the continental competition, it remains to be seen how the platform will reconfigure its offer of channels, or if once in its possession, it will bet on sublicense some packages to services such as DAZN, Mitele or others that may enter the country.

With the new design, the lots were divided as follows: the first includes the first selection of 16 matches on Tuesday nights, while the second is the 16 key matches on Wednesday and the exclusive of the Champions League and European Super Cup finals. As before, the UEFA weekly program on the clubs participating in the tournament is also included there.

The main change in the tender, and where surplus value was expected, is the so-called B package with the 104 remaining live matches, as well as 33 summary programs, all delayed matches and the Youth League live matches. And there remains to be seen what role Lite could have, the OTT launched by Movistar + to attract subscribers with a lower purchasing power and where some sports content is included through the thematic channel #Vamos.

This contract will allow Telefónica to fulfill its objective of rationalizing investment in sports rights and making good the maxim of “we are willing to continue, but not at any price”. In this way, it also gains room for maneuver for the next draft contest, which is none other than the retransmissions of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SMart Bank.

The group chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete has already managed to eliminate the intermediate figure of Mediapro in the contest opened in 2018, in which it promised to pay 980 million a year in Spain for the First Division. Months later, too took the exclusive Second for 35 million more a year, as this newspaper announced.

This new scenario is what has allowed him to have “the right to decide, design and develop the contents, which have the Movistar & rdquor; seal from the 2019-2020 season, according to the group in its 2019 report, in which hints that stopping sub-licensing rights to Mediapro has also resulted in a slight saving in the price of the rights. That does not mean, however, that many of these are produced by Mediapro.

Total, the company has committed € 3.045 billion in Spanish football, at the rate of 1,015 million euros per season. It is unknown what the minimum objective is to be set by LaLiga, which does hope that Dazn will bid for one of the lots after last summer it did not reach an agreement to buy back part of the retransmissions to Telefónica.

Pallete defended his clear commitment to football months ago because “it will increase the visibility and sustainability of our business model in the next three or four years”. An effort that has caused the resignation or loss of other content, such as MotoGP, Euroleague or Premier League. In addition, as that newspaper announced, the NBA is also one step away from changing its audiovisual partner in Spain to move to Dazn as these three competitions already did

