Movistar + releases July 2021: news

A criminologist with OCD, an enigmatic caretaker of an abandoned amusement park and one of the great icons of pop music of our time. Three heroes, each in his own way, who are just three examples of what Movistar + has in its schedule for the month of July. We highlight some of his juiciest premieres.

Premiere series

‘Professor T‘

If you like series in which someone with a psychology diverging from the norm solves murder cases While facing his complicated day to day, ‘Professor T’ can give you more than one joy this summer. In it, Ben Miller stars in the British adaptation of a Belgian television hit (which airs on Cosmo, by the way), playing a criminologist with OCD.

All series for July

‘The secrets of the British crown’ (8/7) ‘Supernormal’ (9/7) ‘Professor T’ (20/7) ‘Animal Kingdom’ S5 (21/7)

Movies

‘Willy’s wonderland‘

A true delusion at the service of Nicolas Cage, who plays the circumspect night watchman of an abandoned amusement park, populated by murderous animatronics. A film that seems conceived to generate a string of gifs and endless memes, and that has its proposal very clear from minute one. Will he live up to his own (sky-high) concept?

All June Films

Documentaries and premiere events

‘David Byrne’s American Utopia‘

If there is any musician who can say that he has succeeded in bringing his stage shows to images, it is David Byrne. In the eighties, his Talking Heads revolutionized the genre with the help of Jonathan Demme, making ‘Stop Making Sense’ perhaps the best recording of a pop concert ever. This time it has Spike Lee filming Byrne’s latest show with spectacular creativity and style, ‘American Utopia’, where he reviews many of his hits in a satirical and critical context. A little wonder and another milestone for David Byrne.

All July documentaries

‘Diana: the interview that shocked the world’ (1/7) ” Marley ‘(2/7)’ The Love Parade case ‘(5/7)’ David Byrne’s American Utopia ‘(7/7)’ Billie ‘( 8/7) ‘Searching for Sugar Man’ (11/7) ‘Agatha Christie: 100 years of suspense’ (13/7) ‘Audrey’ (22/7) Special 10 years without Amy (23/7)