         Movistar raises the gift of coronavirus to 100 GB for all contract rates

Movistar has decided to extend the 60 GB of gift that the operator gave to all its customers of mobile contract rate: from April 1, those who have a mobile Merger or contract line, provided that it has an associated data rate, 100 GB will be free to spend within two months.

Confinement is taking its toll throughout Spain: given that we cannot leave home, the search for entertainment with which to dilute the pressure of the four walls is notorious. For this reason, the majority of mobile and television operators they decided to offer gifts to their clients with which to alleviate the inconvenience of the quarantine. And one of the first was Movistar: apart from offering more channels on Movistar + Lite, the company decided to give away 60 GB to all its customers with a mobile contract rate. And now it has expanded the offer: the amount will be 100 GB.

100 GB of data per line to spend in two months

Activation of 100 GB from the web

As confirmed by Movistar in its help community, the gift data will be much more substantial than what they initially offered: more than 60% per customer. They will be able to access the gift all users with a mobile Merger line or a contract rate; as long as they include a data rate. And they will have two months to spend them: from April 1 to May 31.

The activation of the 100 GB by Movistar mobile line is not automatic since you have to proceed manually to enjoy the promotion. The process is the following:

Access the Mi Movistar application (for Android and iOS) or enter the client area of ​​the web.

Go to ‘Mobile line’ and activate the promotion of 100 GB for two months from the option ‘Manage data’.

In the event that you enter from the web, and have several lines associated with your Movistar account, you must activate the promotion for each of them: Click on the respective numbers and the activation button will appear.

If you already had the previous promotion of 30 GB per month active, the gift will have automatically increased to 50 GB per month, 100 GB in total.

You must take into account that the gift data is not cumulative: once the two-month period ends, those that you have not consumed will disappear. The promotion must be activated before April 11.

