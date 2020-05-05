On March 17, portabilities were suspended by means of a Royal decree. This measure had a good impact on the portability of the month of March. However, on March 31, a modification of this Royal Decree entered into force, which allowed only portabilities that do not require the presence of operators, that is, mobiles when sending a SIM card through postal mail or messaging.

Therefore, the month of April has been the strangest in history with limited portability. It is possible that in May we will also have a similar situation, but the de-escalation approved by the government makes us think that soon we will return to normal portability. In addition, the CNMC has already defined that they will be 5 days to return to the previous situation after the alarm state ends.

Mobile and fixed portability April 2020

Be that as it may, what we have right now are the portability figures for the month of April 2020. One could expect far fewer movements than there have been, but the truth is that it has been quite a busy month in the commercial arena. However the More Mobile Group it has prevailed again in these harsh circumstances.

The MásMóvil Group, formed by MásMóvil itself, Yoigo, Pepephone or Llamaya, among others, has achieved a total of 12,200 portabilities mobiles during the month of April. This figure, seen without the context of the situation, may seem low compared to the previous month or the same month last year, but we cannot forget the limitation of portability or the situation of confinement in society.

Vodafone, adding its own portabilities and Lowi’s, it got 7,000 new clients during the month of April, thus maintaining the good figures of previous months. Movistar It goes into negative territory with O2 and Tuenti when it lost 4,000 clients with portability in the past month of April. Orange it is the most affected by running out of 18,300 clients.

Finally, it should be noted that Digi It has lost 2,200 customers, going negative for the first time in many quarters. This is because the Romanian operator has limited activity in its stores and these have become the main growth lever.