The three telecommunications giants in Spain offer television in their convergent offers, although they do not do it with the same approach. Movistar includes television in all modalities of Fusion with fiber or mobile. Depending on the package, we will have more or less content, but it will also improve the amount of gigabytes on the mobile, among other things.

In the case of Orange, the French allow you to add your television Orange tv to any converging packet. To start configuring the offer, it is mandatory to have some of the basic packages such as Cinema and Series, Soccer or Champions League. From there, we can add channel and platform packages on demand.

Third, we have the bet of Vodafone for the absolute modularity, being possible to contract any pack that we want independently or together with others. The only existing incompatibility occurs when trying to contract the Serialfans and Serielovers packs at the same time.

Television with everything in Movistar, Orange and Vodafone

To see what it would cost us to see everything in the different operators, we are going to choose the most complete offer or we are going to build it step by step in Movistar, Orange and Vodafone.

Movistar

We will start from the base of the package Movistar Fusión Total Plus that integrates all television except channels on demand. This includes 600 Mbps fiber and two mobile lines with unlimited data. In addition to that, we have:

All football

Movistar + exclusive channels (# 0, #vamos)

More than 80 channels including DTT

Cinema Package

Series Package

Motor Package

Sports Package

Disney +

The price is 169 euros per month. If we want to see everything, it would be necessary to add the Toros channel (20 euros), Stingray Classica (5 euros), Mezzo (5 euros), Extra Latino (2.42 euros), Hunting and Fishing (7 euros), Iberalia TV (7 euros), Playboy TV (7 euros) or Adults (15 euros). Total, 237.42 euros.

Orange

Orange allows us to add television to any of its offers. For example, we can start from Orange love lite with 300 Mbps fiber and a 5GB mobile line to browse. Its price is 45.95 euros per month. To this we should add the following concepts:

Orange TV Total for 24.95 euros (includes Cinema and Series and all football).

Movistar Series for 5 euros.

StarzPlay for 4.99 euros.

FlixOlé and Somos for 2.99 euros.

Rakuten for 4.99 euros.

Cazavisión for 6.95 euros.

Terror for 3 euros.

Premium music for 5 euros.

Lifestyle for 3 euros.

Max Child for 3 euros.

Millennial for 5 euros.

Extra Sports for 5 euros.

In the case of Netflix, this is included only in Love Medium Max (25 GB), Love Unlimited Max and Love Unlimited Premium Max. In case you want to start building television from there, the base price would be 69.95 euros with 300 Mbps fiber and 2 lines with 25GB to share.

With Love Lite and all the television (without Netflix) they would be 119.82 euros. With Love Medio Max with Netflix and all television would be 143.82 euros.

If we are looking for something more similar to Movistar with unlimited data, we have Love Unlimited Max with 300 Mbps of fiber and 1 mobile line with unlimited data. Here the full price would be 152.82 euros a month.

Vodafone

Vodafone also allows you to start building your television offer with any type of Vodafone One. We can start from One Mini with 100 Mbps or 4GB on mobile for 47.99 euros, but also with One Unlimited with 100 Mbps and 1 line with unlimited data for 64.99 euros per month. From there, we can add all these television packages:

Serielovers Pack (Seriefans + Prime Video) for 14 euros (4 euros with unlimited).

Cinefans pack for 12 euros.

Documentary Pack for 8 euros.

Peques Pack for 5 euros.

Pack More Series for 5 euros.

Music Pack for 10 euros.

Sports Pack for 5 euros.

Universal Pack for 0 euros.

Hunting Pack for 7 euros.

Adult Pack for 10 euros.

Starting from One Mini, the total price would be 123.99 euros. In the case of Unlimited Vodafone One with all television, we would pay per month 130.99 euros.