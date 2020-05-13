Every month, and every week we tell you what the VOD platforms of content on demand premiere. And it is that every 7 days we have new series, movies, documentaries, etc., so Movistar +, Telefónica’s VOD service, has decided to expand the functions of its mobile app with a sea of ​​useful: a notification system to alert you of the new releases that will come to the service.

Movistar + Notifications

With Movistar + Notifications you can receive alerts from:

– The most outstanding film premieres

– The new original series

– The news of international series

– The new seasons of M + series

– Upcoming football matches (when competitions resume)

– Other sports events

– The latest news from Movistar +

Default, Notifications will be activated, and all topics of interest will be selected: Cinema, Series, Sports and News Movistar +.

Notifications are the same for all clients, regardless of the Movistar + offer you have contracted. You can deactivate or configure easily in the Movistar + app by accessing the Settings section from the Menu and deactivating the Notifications option or choosing only the thematic contents that interest you.

If what you use is Apple, it will be necessary Allow sending notifications in the first access to the Movistar + app once you have updated it.

How to activate Movistar + Notifications

To have this service, the Movistar + app must be updated to version 6.4.0 or later, the mobile or tablet must have Android 5 or posterior, and the iPhone or iPad iOS 11.0 or later.

Activate it on iOS devices

Open the app Adjustments from your Apple device.

Tap Notifications.

Click on the Movistar + app

Choose Enable notifications and select the options you want to use on how and when you want to receive them: sounds, balloons, locked screen, strips, etc.