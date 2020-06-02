Movistar has confirmed the expansion of the list of Movistar + Lite channels: after a promotion that ended on May 21, the children’s channels Panda, Baby TV, Disney Channel and Disney Jr remain forever on the platform. They are already available for new subscribers to Movistar + Lite and also for current ones.

With the confinement, many companies agreed to give away part of their content to alleviate the discomforts of the situation, especially in the case of children. Movistar was one of those companies since notably expanded the channel catalog included in Movistar + Lite, its independent streaming content platform. And now, after the end of the promotion, four of the seven channels added remain forever on the platform.

Panda, Baby TV, Disney Channel and Disney Jr included

The promotion of free children’s channels ended on May 31, 2020. As we reflected when Movistar introduced the promotion, the channels included were Disney Junior, Canal Panda, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Disney Channel and Cartoon Network; of which four remain definitively: Panda, Baby TV, Disney Channel and Disney Jr. These are now available to all who subscribe to Movistar + Lite, the ‘on Netflix’ on-demand content platform that also offers live television.

Movistar + Lite has 16 channels with live broadcasts; and includes access to the streaming of its contents from any of its applications, including mobile ones. The platform has a cost of 8 euros per month. And it offers free access until August; which can be purchased as follows:

Register on the movistar.es/lite website.

Download the Movistar + application in the store of your device (mobile, tablet or Smart TV) or access the web ver.movistarplus.es.

Identify yourself and you will have the service available immediately.

In addition to the included children’s channels, Movistar + Lite offers content from # 0, its series channels, specialized in cinema and also the most important state channels. It is not necessary to have contracted the services of Movistar to access the service offered by Lite.

More information | Movistar + Lite

