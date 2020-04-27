Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools in Spain closed indefinitely more than a month ago and hundreds of thousands of students became permanently at home, continuing their training and forcibly expanding their leisure hours. Hence some service providers decided to step forward to offer more content to mitigate this quarantine, Movistar between them.

Movistar was already running a free month for all those customers who subscribed to Movistar + Lite for the first time, but on March 13 it decided to expand the offer by adding up to eight children’s channels to the free package. Now, a month and a half later, from Movistar they have decided extend the free of these children’s channels until next May 31.

Children’s channels will remain open

The communication has been carried out to the clients of the platform, and is present on its website, indicating that this offer of children’s channels will remain free until the end of next May that we are about to enter. The channels will remain open, therefore, and without an additional record until the end of that month.

The open children’s channels are, specifically: Disney Junior, Canal Panda, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Disney Channel and Cartoon Network. Those users who are already enjoying these open channels because they are already subscribed will maintain the price of zero until the same date, the may 31.

In addition to these children’s channels, Movistar + Lite continues to offer the channels previously included in your free 30-day pack. Thus, we have # 0, #Vamos, Movistar Series, Movistar Seriesmanía, FOX, TNT, Comedy Central, AMC, Canal Hollywood, TCM, La 1, La 2, Antena 3, Cuatro, Telecinco and La Sexta.

How to activate the free month of Movistar + Lite

The free month of Movistar + Lite, as we said at the beginning, is available to everyone, whatever operator you are. To activate it, only three steps are necessary:

• Sign up on the movistar.es/lite website.

• Download the Movistar + application in the store of your device (mobile, tablet or Smart TV) or access the web ver.movistarplus.es.

• identify yourself and you will have the service available immediately.

Remember that you can see Movistar + Lite in: an iOS and Android mobile phone or tablet through the app, on a computer via the web, on a Samsung or LG Smart TV, on televisions with integrated Android TV (Sony, Philips, Panasonic …), on HDMI devices such as Amazon Fire TV Stick and Android TV devices (Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi Mi Box …).

After the free month has passed, the service has a cost of 8 euros a month, but since it has no permanence, you can unsubscribe at any time.

Track | SatCesc