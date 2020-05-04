Movistar launches the NBA2K20 We Are Still Connected Cup

Movistar has organized and will broadcast starting this Tuesday, May 5 in Movistar eSports the Cup We’re Still Connected NBA2K20, an entertainment initiative with the participation of professional basketball players, youtubers and musicians.

With this measure, Telefónica continues promoting digital social entertainment with a set of actions under the name #Are we still connected such as the FIFA20 We’re Still Connected Cup, an amateur tournament in the Pro Club mode with the 11vs11 format, which brought together nearly 1,000 teams and 12 registered in the competition.

Participants in the NBA2K2020 Cup are basketball players Edgar Vicedo and Adams Sola (Movistar Estudiantes); Javi Vega (San Pablo Burgos); Fabio Santana and Beqa Burjanadze (Herbalife Gran Canaria); Guillem Jou (BAXI Manresa); Marqués Townes (UCAM Murcia CB); Arturs Zagars (Club Joventut Badalona); Vit Krejci (Casademont Zaragoza); Tomeu Rigo (RETAbet Bilbao Basket); Alvaro Muñoz (Monbus Obradoiro) together with Aircriss; Sergiiram; Babi Blackbull; Estrimo and Bnet.

The competition will air on Tuesday, May 5, Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7 on the Movistar eSports twitch channel starting at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, May 8, fans can enjoy a summary of the entire competition on Movistar +, on the Movistar Sports channel (dial 53), starting at 1:05 p.m.

In the new context derived from the Covid-19, gaming is one of the most requested entertainment alternatives, as evidenced by the fact that game downloads have doubled in Spain since the start of the crisis. Within gaming, eSports are the perfect union of entertainment and technology which also promote sports own values ​​such as teamwork.