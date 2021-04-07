Movistar launches new Fusion rates with free mobiles

Movistar announced this Wednesday a new evolution of the Fusion rates that they launched on the market almost a decade ago. The main novelty is that, from now on, all the company’s convergent packages will include a “free” smartphone in the pack. That is to say: Fusion rates now group mobile lines, fixed lines, television content and smartphones.

With this move the operator seeks to contribute to the take-off of its 5G network –For which you need a compatible smartphone– while increasing the revenue from each of your customers.

One of the keys to this ad is that the price of all the Movistar Fusion rates will rise by approximately three euros. Customers, if they wish, can give up the phone included in the package, but will not receive a discount for it.

Another of the data to take into account is that none of the new rates has an associated permanence commitment, something that has characterized the Fusion packages in recent years. However, if the customer has decided to take one of the smartphones included in the package and, before the agreed 36 months, decides to leave the company, they will have to pay a penalty based on the value of the mobile they have purchased. According to Cinco Días, the user will also have the option of returning the terminal.

What mobiles will Movistar offer with the new Fusion rates?

Clients who hire Fusion 0, Fusion Starts or Fusion Starts Infinite They can take an Oppo A15 or a Redmi 9 at no additional cost. If they wish, they can also choose between a Galaxy A12, an Oppo A53S, a Redmi Note 9T 5G, an Oppo Reno 4Z 5G and a Mi 11 Lite. In these cases, of course, the client will have to pay Movistar an additional amount for 36 months –which ranges between 2 and 5 euros per month, depending on the selected model–. The clients who contract Fusion Selection or Selection Plus They will be able to take, without additional cost, a Galaxy A12 or an Oppo A53S. They can also choose between a Redmi Note 9T, an Oppo Reno 4Z, a Mi 11 Lite, a Mi 10T Pro, a Galaxy S20 FE, a Galaxy S21 and an iPhone 12. In these cases, yes, the customer will have to pay Movistar an additional amount for 36 months –which ranges between 5 and 24 euros per month, depending on the selected model. Total Fusion or Total Plus They can take, at no additional cost, a Redmi Note 9T, a Galaxy A12 or an Oppo A53S. They will also be able to choose between an Oppo Reno 4Z, a Mi 11 Lite, a Mi 10T Pro, a Galaxy S20 FE, a Galaxy S21 and an iPhone 12. In these cases, of course, the customer will have to pay Movistar an additional amount during 36 months –which ranges between 5 and 24 euros per month, depending on the selected model–.

The new rates They will be available from April 11. Current customers of the company, as on previous occasions, will have the option of changing to one of the new modalities or, if they prefer, keep their current conditions.

