         Movistar launches Infinite Contract with unlimited data for mobile only and automatically from Fusión Plus

In times of coronavirus crisis, mobile rates with unlimited data have become more necessary than ever and operators like Movistar, who had resisted making them available to their private clients after Vodafone, Yoigo and Orange had already implemented them in one way or another, has finally presented their initiative with the new infinite contract.

Until now, unlimited data has only been available to professional Movistar users as an additional line to the Fusion Pro lines, but the new Infinite Contract is a mobile-only rate which replaces and lowers the price of the Contract 20 rate, which had recently increased its data to 50 GB.

Unlimited gigabytes for 24.95 euros per month in promotion with Movistar

Movistar’s new Infinite contract includes unlimited data at full speed to consume both from the smartphone, as from other devices, since it is allowed use as a router. And as usual in this type of rates, it is accompanied by unlimited calls and SMS, and roaming consumption within the EU will be among the most generous as it is limited to 50 GB.

The price of the rate will be 39.95 euros per month for the first line, or 22.50 euros per month for additional lines, both if you have a Merger or only mobile rates.

How launch promotion, for new registrations, prepaid migrations to contract and for portabilities carried out between April 20 and 30, the monthly fee will be 24.95 euros for the first 12 months similar to how Vodafone had been offering in its last flash promotion, with discounts during the first year for new registrations that leave the unlimited Super rate of 10 Mbps at 20.99 euros and the unlimited Total for 24.99 euros.

Movistar Fusión Selección Plus y Total, now with unlimited data at no additional cost

Unlimited data also reaches the Movistar Fusion rates, which will be included automatically in most modalities whose monthly fee exceeds 99 euros, affecting the rates Selection Plus Fusion, Total Fusion and Total Fusion Plus. Clients of Fusión Selección La Liga or Champions can also enjoy unlimited data optionally for an additional 5 euros.

More information | Movistar.

Share



Movistar launches Infinite Contract with unlimited data for mobile only and automatically from Fusión Plus