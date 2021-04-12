Movistar launches a new Fusion with 5G terminals | News | Operators

Movistar will offer from April 11 a new and complete portfolio of Fusion which includes a smartphone. Among them are 5G models of different brands and that the client can choose depending on the type of Fusion contracted and their needs.

This new package is launched for new registrations, but it will also be available to current clients, who will be able to switch to the new portfolio and enjoy the same advantages if they so decide. Fusión Pro clients will also benefit, that is, all freelancers and professionals.

Movistar launches a new Fusion with 5G terminals.

Emilio Gayo, president of Telefónica Spain, has pointed out that “Movistar continues to revolutionize the convergent market in this country and is doing so now by extending to its customers one of its latest demands, the possibility of enjoying the current speed of 5G through a mobile phone in the mode of Merger that they hire ”. Gayo added that “we lead the market in 5G deployment, exceeding 75% of the population, and now customers can choose a next-generation device. Our obsession is precisely that, the client and anticipating their needs, both technological and equipment ”.

The smartphone is incorporated into all the categories of the new Fusión portfolio. In addition, if the client wants to access terminals other than those included by default in the monthly fee, they will be able to have them for an extra monthly amount for 36 months, which depending on the rate and the benefits of the selected mobile, ranges between 2 € and € 24.

What launch promotion, which can be contracted in all Movistar stores, online through the movistar.es website, or by calling 1004, new customers will pay, for 3 months, 50% less than the price of the complete package.

Current Merger clients will be able to switch to the new portfolio. They will also have a promotion in case they want to upgrade to a higher rate: for three months they will pay the price of the starting rate in the new portfolio, but they will enjoy the advantages of the new one, in addition to the smartphone.

Current clients who are not interested in moving to the new Fusion will not see any of their conditions modified.