Movistar + June 2021 releases: news

Science fiction can take absolutely opposite forms: from the luminous neons of the Spanish ‘Paraíso’ to the recognizable techno-dystopias of Brandon Cronenberg. These are just some of the Movistar + news for this month of June. These are the most prominent.

‘Paradise‘

Born under the powerful starting point of “a Spanish Stranger Things”, This series does not take us to the eighties, but to the nineties, at which point three girls disappear in a rural area Spanish. The little brother of one of them begins to investigate what may have happened to her, and concludes that the origin of the mystery may be supernatural. Juvenile and non-casual detectives airs on Spanish criminal cases from the beginning of the decade and known to all, in a series that promises intriguing and ambitious.

‘Paraíso’ (4/6) ‘Everything is going to be fine’ (11/6) ‘The Good Fight’ S5 (25/6)

‘Possessor‘

Finally who is picking up the baton of the viscous, cerebral cinema with a dirty and abstract science fiction of David Cronenberg is his own son, Brandon Cronenberg. And although neither ‘Antiviral’ nor ‘Possessor’ have surpassed their benchmark, they are a wonderful connection with the Cronenberg of the eighties, that of mad science companies and extreme experiments: here we follow an agent who uses brain implant technology to enter other people’s wills and force them to commit murders.

‘Assassins‘

When the brother of the North Korean head of state, Kim Jong-un, was assassinated in broad daylight, alarms went off around the world. Was it a plot? Who were the mysterious women who tied him up with nerve gas and didn’t care about the consequences? This documentary delves into the mystery of crime and the opaque society of North Korea.

‘OST’ (2/6) ‘Icon: Rock Photographers’ (4/6) ‘Other Worlds: The Camino de Santiago’ (7/6) ‘What happened to the Durrells?’ (8/6) ‘I am Alfred Hitchcock’ (10/6) ‘Assassins’ (13/6) ‘Perez File’ (15/6) ‘The infiltrator’ (20/6) ‘Pioneers of haute couture’ ( 27/6)