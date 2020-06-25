The operators begin to confirm the news that we will have in the month of July. In this first wave we are going to know what it will offer us Movistar + on their channels, to later address the Netflix releases, the HBO releases, the Amazon Prime Video releases or the Disney + releases. Without further delay, we turn to review the news.

New series in July 2020 on Movistar +

For the moment, ‘Couples therapy’ It is the only series confirmed by Movistar for the month of July, although it is possible that we will complete this section in the coming days. This can be seen with a double episode on July 9 at 10:00 p.m. on Movistar Seriesmanía (dial 12). Each week, two new episodes will also be available on the Movistar + on-demand service.

Basically, it delves into the lives of four real couples and involves a “direct, fresh and current approach to couple relationships where universal themes such as dependency, vulnerability, different perceptions of love, identity, sex come together. , frustration, jealousy, motherhood or coexistence ”.

Cinema premiere on Movistar + in July 2020

In the field of cinema, all the news that we will have in Movistar Releases and other cinema channels on the platform.

Jumanji: Next level. From Friday 3. Little women. Since Friday the 31st. If I were rich. Since Friday 10. Spies in disguise. From Friday 17. Goodbye. From Friday 24. Last Christmas. From Saturday 4. Les miserables. From Saturday 18. Portrait of a woman on fire. From Monday 13. The war of the currents. From Saturday 25. The traitor. From Monday 6.

He unpublished cinema It also has a place on Movistar + with these movies:

How to escape from Buffalo. Since Monday 20. I see you. Since Thursday the 30th. The forgotten prince. From Thursday 16. Dogs do not wear pants. From Tuesday 7. The painted bird. From Tuesday 21. Alice’s decision. From Monday 27. Single, 39. From Wednesday 29.

What do you think about the news of July 2020 on Movistar?