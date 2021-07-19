Movistar invites its clients to redesign their stores | News | Operators

Movistar begins to test in Spain a new store concept and choose the cities of Bilbao and Valencia to inaugurate a new, closer and more experiential space that seeks maximum interaction with the client. It is precisely from the reactions, opinions and comments of the customers who visit the store that the design of this new concept will be completed, with the aim of extending it to all provinces.

Movistar de Bilbao store, located at Calle Buenos Aires, 12.

Movistar Experience Store wants to allow the possibility of living in a dynamic and interactive way, with touch screens and augmented reality, communication and interaction with all Movistar content.

Sergio Oslé, CEO of Telefónica Spain, noted that “we want to adapt our stores to current consumers and what makes sense is to ask them, receive their reactions and comments. Based on what customers tell us, we will design the future of these stores that, after all, are their space. Designing outside the consumer does not make sense and that is why we are going to do this exercise, even if it means extending the new Movistar store concept later.

Oslé added that “leading is adapting and constantly changing at the same speed that society evolves. Currently we know that everything is going very fast and consumers adapt very quickly, we want to evolve with them and give them the best possible experience ”.

The customer will find in these first pilot stores a unique and innovative space that allows experimenting with Movistar products and services, with specific spaces designed to bring customers closer to products such as Movistar Salud, Movistar Prosegur Alarmas, all Movistar + content …

Movistar store in Valencia, located at 1 Calle Ribera.

A next-generation big screen will receive the visitor who throughout their stay will have other tactile and interactive devices and demonstration areas with virtual and / or augmented reality, as well as dynamic posters and an advanced shift management system and appointment to minimize waiting time.

These new pilot stores have up to eleven personalized service stations, for those who prefer interaction with a professional to solve the requested service easily and quickly. In addition to two technological, tactile and intuitive self-service spaces.

Through the profile recognition and zone measurement, will minimize waiting times. With the shift dispenser, they offer a personalized welcome by providing stock and location data in real time. The applied technology recognizes different parameters that allow to guide the customer through the collection and analysis of data to provide the best customer experience.

Sustainability will also be a key element in these new stores, something that the customer will be able to perceive from the moment they walk through the door. You will have the option of choosing the phone with the highest Eco Rating or visiting a specific corner dedicated to promoting the reuse and recycling of electronic devices.

Likewise, accessibility criteria with the aim of offering an equal quality of service for all. In them, people with reduced mobility will be able to move easily and will have counters with adequate height. People wearing hearing aids will be able to communicate with a magnetic loop, which will allow them to amplify the sound and eliminate ambient noise.

In Valencia, there will also be a special area to bring Movistar + content to all fans of the platform’s series and programs.