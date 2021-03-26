Movistar Inter, to the semifinals in the penalty shootout

03/25/2021 at 23:01 CET

EFE

After a 0-3 lead, with the three goals concentrated in 96 seconds on the brink of intermission, Movistar Inter needed penalties to survive in the Spanish Cup, classified for the semifinals with an agonizing victory against a Palma Futsal whose feat of matching three goals was not enough (3-3).

PAL

INT

PALMA FUTSAL, 3

(0 + 3): Palma Futsal, 3 (0 + 3): Fabio (p.), Lolo (2), Nunes, Tomaz, Higor (1) –starting five–, Barrón (ps), Vilela, Hamza, Rafa López, Campos, Joao, Claudino and Marlon.

MOVISTAR INTER, 3

(3 + 0): Jesús Herrero (p.), Boyis, Èric Martel, Cecilio (1), Dani Saldise – starting five -, Bruno Iacovino, Raya, Drasler, Pito (2) and Borja.

REFEREES

Sánchez Molina and Rodrigo Miguel (Castilian-La Mancha). They showed a yellow card to Tomaz (4), Lolo (26 ‘) and Nunes (40’), from Palma Futsal; and Fer Drasler (31 ‘), from Movistar Inter.

GOALS

0-1, Whistle (18 ‘); 0-2, Cecilio (19 ‘); 0-3, Whistle (20 ‘); 1-3, Lolo (27 ‘); 2-3, Lolo (38 ‘); 3-3, Higor (40 ‘)

PENALTY

Marlon, to the post (0-0); Boyis, goal; Dani Saldise, goal (0-2), Tomaz, goal (1-2), Pito, goal (1-3), Diego Nunes, goal (2-3); and Cecilio, goal (2-4).

INCIDENTS

Second quarter-final match of the men’s futsal Spanish Cup played in front of several hundred spectators at the WiZink Center (Madrid).

After reaching the unpredictable, With Higor’s 3-3 22 seconds from the end, he was not so accurate on penalties the Balearic team as their adversary. Marlon crashed his first on the pole; the second was stopped by Jesús Herrero from Raúl Campos. Inter did not fail any. Neither Boyis nor Dani Saldise nor Pito nor Cecilio.

Jimbee Cartagena awaits him in the semifinals on Saturday, but with the warning that their meeting entailed, as suddenly on track as rushed at the end. Seen the first 18 minutes, no one sensed the radical change that the game suffered in just 96 seconds, with three goals from Movistar Inter on the brink of halftime.

Three blows in a row, with no margin for reaction, which overwhelmed the island team with an unforeseen forcefulness: the first from Pito, at 2:03 after the end of the first half, with a far right hand; the second from Cecilio, at 1:36, at the end of a counterattack; and the third again from Pito, at 47 seconds, after a rejection.

This is how the Madrid team hit Palma, which every year feels before it a Repetitive disappointment that grows as your expectations grow and his aspirations when he faces the Spanish Cup, the highest on this occasion, because no one has moved him from the podium so far in the League and because he felt that this, too, could finally be his moment in this competition. His big leap. The decisive one.

Higor forced penalties in the last seconds

| RFEF

He had it very close, but he did not make it. Not even with the appearances of Higor, including a shot to the crossbar with 0-0 on the scoreboard of a WiZink Center in Madrid with little public, nor with the feat of stopping a penalty, as Carlos Barrón did in the 6th minute against Borja. The goalkeeper went out, repelled the shot and returned to the bench. Fabio was the starter.

But his insistence beyond the 0-3 against was not enough either. Nor, above all, with his feat of tying a 0-3. Palma never declined, which, even without Vilela (injured in his left leg in his first minute of play on the field, around the fifth of the game), always believed in his possibilities and came close on the scoreboard with Lolo’s 1-3 at 13 minutes before the end of the match.

Then Higor crashed a shot on the post, Raúl Campos had the opportunity to tighten the score even more, he insisted with the game of five in the final stretch, Lolo scored the 2-3 at two and a half minutes from the conclusion, I defy the impossible , Higor scored the 3-3 with 22 seconds left … AND penalties left him with nothing, eliminated again for the league champion, who wants more in the semifinals.