Movistar Inter pulls skill and quality to win the Copa del Rey

05/16/2021 at 11:15 PM CEST

EFE

Movistar Inter has been proclaimed champion of the Copa del Rey this Sunday for the second time after beating ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida (5-3) in an enviable exercise of trade and quality and he is already the current champion of the four national titles in a course that was presumed to be transitional.

INT

THE P

MOVISTAR INTER, 5

(3 + 2): Jesús Herrero (p.), Raya (1), Fer Drasler (1), Borja, Pito (1) -starting five-, Boyis, Cecilio (1), Èric Martel, Dani Saldise, Pola ( 1) and Lucas Tripodi.

ELPOZO MURCIA, 3

(1 + 2): Juanjo (p.), Alberto García, Fernando, Paradynski (1), Rafa Santos (1) -five starting-, Marcel, Darío, Pol Pacheco (1), Felipe Valerio, ‘Cholo’ Salas, Leo Santana and Miguelín.

REFEREES

Alonso Montesinos and Santander Flamarique (Aragonese). They showed a yellow card to Boyis (16 ‘), Raya (20’) and Fer Drasler (23 ‘), from Movistar Inter; and to Felipe Valerio (4 ‘) and Pol Pacheco (19’), Darío (26 ‘) and Rafa Santos (34’), from ElPozo Murcia.

GOALS

0-1, Rafa Santos (1 ‘), 1-1, Raya (7’); 2-1, Fer Drasler (15 ‘); 3-1, Cecilio (18 ‘); 4-1, Whistle (22 ‘); 4-2, Pol Pacheco (35 ‘); 4-3, Paradynski (37 ‘); 5-3, Pola (40 ‘).

INCIDENTS

Final of the Copa del Rey men’s futsal played in front of 200 spectators at the Pavelló Nou (Santa Coloma de Gramenet).

So what the butchers they hit first. In minute 1, when the contest was born, a loss by Herrero was used by Rafa Santos to score the opening goal with a subtle touch.

Inter managed to calm the spirits little by little, with increasingly long possessions, although without threats to Juanjo’s goal. And at the first clear that he had, he installed the tie in the electronic: Raya connected a wall with Fer Drasler and the closure defined a meter from the goalkeeper in a very vertical cut.

The equalizer forced El Pozo to insist on its plan of play to regain advantage, which he could well have done in a shot from Valerio that Herrero repelled in the 14th minute.

However, a few seconds later he went ahead an Inter that gets everything. Fer Drasler invented an individual play out of nowhere, left Fernando behind and beat Juanjo under his belt to make it 2-1 and change the inertia of the game in favor of his team.

The last five minutes of the first act belonged to Inter, dominance signed in the 18th by Cecilio, who scored the Madrid’s third goal and he showed that he always appears … as in the quarterfinals of the last league against Barça. The Murcian cast tried to cut differences, but Herrero and the spider made the telephone companies maintain their income by lining up the changing rooms.

Movistar Inter continues in a state of grace

| EFE

The resumption brought with it the fourth goal of Inter, who managed to put land in the middle thanks to a cannon shot from the future Barça player Pito a few meters from the door after great pressure on the front line from his teammate Fer Drasler.

Giustozzi wanted to change the dynamics of the final and gave entry to Darío as goalkeeper-player when there were 13 minutes left, a world of end. At the first attack of five, the wood prevented the Murcian goal, but the occasion brought them back to life.

Pola, a captain for the history of Inter

| EFE

The minutes went by until five minutes from the end the ex-azulgrana Pol Pacheco drilled the nets of Herrero and made it 4-2. The next minute, Paradynski traced that action by appearing at the far post and leaving the final with a goal difference. 4-3 and a lot of fabric to cut yet.

Inter did not leave their field in the final bars, unable to maintain a moderately long possession, and the siege of the Murcian team was constant. However, 35 seconds from the end, Pola sentenced with a shot from his field to empty goal to give his team the third title of the season.