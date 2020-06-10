Movistar customers using Fortnite and other Epic Games can now credit the developer’s purchases directly to the mobile invoice: The two companies have reached a pioneering agreement in Spain. In this way, Fortnite suits, battle passes, paVos and other purchases from the Epic Games Store can be purchased without using a credit card or PayPal.

Fortnite is one of those games where you can’t buy experience or upgrades that help you win, but it is possible customize characters by buying costumes, items, dances and many more options. For this, in-game purchases are used, as well as transactions using the integrated virtual currency: the paVos. Until now it was essential to register a means of payment in the Epic Games Store, but everything changes with the agreement between the game developer and Movistar: all purchases can be charged to the mobile bill.

Payments in Fortnite charged to Movistar’s invoice

Movistar payments are already integrated into Fortnite

Movistar has communicated the news today adding that it is the first operator in the world that has reached an agreement with Epic Games to allow payments from its store from the phone bill. This facilitates such payments since all those who have contracted a Movistar mobile rate, and wish to purchase games, objects, suits, the battle pass or PaVos for Fortnite, will not need to register a means of payment in the Epic Games Store: your Movistar mobile number will suffice.

To have the option to load purchases on the invoice, it is essential to be registered in Movistar payments (by default all clients have it active). The transactions can be reviewed from the web, they are loaded on the invoice, Movistar does not charge any extra for the service or payments and it is possible to unsubscribe from any contracted service by going to the Movistar payments customer area.

The process to pay any Fortnite item is as follows:

Choose what you want to buy and click ‘Buy’.

Select Movistar from the payment methods available in the Epic Games Store.

To register for the service, enter your Movistar phone number so that the operator sends you the confirmation Pin.

Once the process is completed, your purchase of Fortnite, and any other digital asset from the Epic Games Store, will be credited to your next mobile bill.

Epic Games Store becomes the sixth service with which Movistar has reached agreements to pay digital transactions directly to the telephone bill; behind the App Store, Google Play Store, e-park, PlayStation Network and Wegow. These mobile payments are already active in Fortnite, they should also be in the rest of the Epic Games Store.

More information | Movistar

Share

Movistar integrates purchases of Fortnite and other games from the Epic Games Store in the invoice