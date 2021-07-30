Movistar incorporates Xbox to its offer | News | Operators

Movistar YMicrosoft have signed a strategic agreement whereby Movistar offers Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the popular Xbox gaming subscription service to its Movistar Fusión and Solo Móvil Contract customers. This service provides more than 100 high-quality games, including exclusive Xbox and Bethesda bestsellers, plus access to Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox’s cloud gaming solution.

Specifically, this access Allows you to play in the cloud on Windows PC, mobile phone or tablet.

In addition, by contracting this subscription for € 12.99 per month, Movistar Fusión and Solo Móvil Contract customers benefit from 20Gb of extra data for the Movistar mobile line that the user wishes, without any permanence. They also enjoy a free trial month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Movistar incorporates Xbox to its offer.

Sergio Oslé, CEO of Telefónica Spain has stated: “This agreement with Xbox is of great importance for Telefónica as it offers Movistar customers our first great gaming product. In addition to fiber, home connectivity and 5G are today essential services for gamers. Telefónica has a clear position in this sector because gamers are users who greatly value it. Let us remember that, without connectivity, you simply cannot play video games with friends or with anyone who is in another part of Spain or on the planet. With this alliance, we will be able to offer the best connectivity with the best content, so that more gamers Movistar customers can enjoy wherever and however they want ”.

For its part, Alberto Granados, president of Microsoft Spain, has highlighted: “Xbox Game Pass is a service that gives us the opportunity to reach more than 3,000 million players around the world, making video games more accessible. Having a high-speed connection helps us to offer the user a better experience of the service, as well as to take full advantage of the capabilities of Xbox Game Pass and gaming in the cloud with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For this reason, working with a partner such as Telefónica, and more specifically with Movistar in Spain, becomes a key step in offering the maximum possible gaming possibilities through any device, following the Xbox strategy of putting the player at the center of everything we do ”.