Movistar continues to press the accelerator to make up for the time lost since the portabilities were suspended due to the declaration of the state of alarm following the coronavirus health alert. The end of this prohibition, together with the return of football or the entry into the summer period, have become the breeding ground for interesting offers. At the beginning of June it lowered its most complete Fusion package for three months, but now the offer is up and discount 80 euros every month for half a year. In addition, we can combine that offer with that of Netflix for free. We give you all the keys after the jump.

Almost all Fusion rates are on sale, either for 3 or 6 months. The discounts vary according to the modality. In addition, the operator allows us to get a Samsung Galaxy S20 with a discount of 247 euros, to which we will add a 32-inch Samsung TV as a gift (code UE32T4305AKXXC). Finally, we learned that we could have Netflix X2 (standard for 2 screens) or Netflix X4 (premium for 4 screens and UHD quality) free for 3 months. This applies to new or existing clients.

And now the most complete Fusion with a 6-month discount

One of those offers announced at the beginning of the month allowed us to have Total Fusion Plus for 89 euros a month for 3 months for new fixed internet registrations. However, today we have seen that this offer has been improved. Now, Movistar will offer us that price of 89 euros during 6 months And we can also choose the modality with 4 lines with unlimited data for 114 euros per month. This includes the HGU router that we can configure on the Alejandra de Movistar portal.

The operator confirms the following offers:

Promotion Total Plus Fusion (Fiber 600 Mb / ADSL / radio) for 89 euros per month (VAT included) for 6 months for new fixed internet registrations that contract Total Plus Fusion until June 30, 2020.

Promotion Total Plus Fusion with 4 lines (Fiber 600 Mb / ADSL / radio) for 114 euros per month (VAT included) for 6 months for new fixed internet registrations that contract Total Plus Fusion with 4 lines until June 30, 2020.

In both options we can also add Netflix free for 3 months since this promotion applies to any client who has contracted a Fusion 0, Base Fusion, Selection Fusion with LaLiga, Total Fusion, Total Fusion Plus, Total Fusion Plus with 4 lines, Fusion Selection Plus Soccer, Fusion Selection with Champions on ADSL, Fiber 100Mb / 600Mb. With this we will see all the channels and dials of Movistar +.

Other offers on Movistar

In addition to the different Movistar Fusion packages that are on sale for 3 or 6 months, the blue ones keep the discount active which allows us to have the Infinite Contract with unlimited data for 24.95 euros per month for 12 months for new contract registrations, portability contracts and changes from Prepaid to Mobile Contract.