More than three million Movistar Fusión customers will be able to enjoy, since April 20, unlimited data on their mobile lines at no additional cost.

Customers who have contracted a Fusion Selection Plus, Total Fusion, Total Fusion Plus or some equivalent variant, can enjoy, from today, unlimited calls, unlimited data and unlimited SMS on the main lines at no additional cost. Customers with a Fusion La Liga Selection Fusion, Champions Selection Fusion, Fusion + Leisure, Fusion + Soccer or Pro Fusion, will also be able to enjoy unlimited data on their main lines, although they will have to pay 5 euros more each month.

“Society needs, today more than ever, to be connected and without limitations, infinitely and with the security of having the best quality of service possible,” said Emilio Gayo, President of Telefónica in Spain.

It increases the use of family chats, your social networks, video call apps and the hours of enjoyment of your favorite online content to infinity. UNLIMITED DATA reaches Movistar. ♾ All the details here: https://t.co/r9HLIMeKbM#SeguimosConectados pic.twitter.com/2gQwKwf2ib – Movistar Spain (@movistar_es) April 20, 2020

The additional lines of the Fusion rates may also benefit from unlimited data, although, for this, they will have to pay 22.5 euros per month for each additional line to which they wish to incorporate this virtue.

Unlimited data will also be offered to customers on mobile-only rates. New registrations can enjoy a rate with unlimited calls, unlimited SMS and unlimited data for 24.95 euros per month for twelve months. Afterwards, the price will be 39.95 euros per month.

Movistar is not the first operator to launch a rate with unlimited data in Spain. Rival phones such as Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo have been offering different variants for months with unlimited data on mobile lines. However, the most aggressive of all of them has been Vodafone, who has promoted this type of unlimited rates in conjunction with the 5G networks that have already been deployed in various Spanish locations.

The launch of the unlimited rates by Movistar is the prelude to the launch of the 5G networks of the Spanish operator, which are already under development. These types of rates will allow users to enjoy without limitations the benefits of the new connectivity, which promises very low latency levels, greater network capacity and much higher bandwidths.

