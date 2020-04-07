         Movistar extends the validity of discounted rates to help curb portability

After decreeing the State of alarm on March 14, the Government took a series of measures including the temporary suspension of the operator portabilities. Within two weeks, however, Pedro Sánchez’s executive decided to lower those initial restrictions and allow non-contact portabilities again, however, by prohibiting the price increase at current rates.

This new measure, which has led the CNMC to establish limits, was not very pleased with Orange and Telefónica, which have already expressed their intention to limit commercial activity to new essential facilities. Precisely the latter has just communicated to many customers that, during the state of alarm, it will extend the current promotions and discounts that were to end now.

To reduce changes and possible incidents

According to Expansión, Movistar has contacted thousands of customers via email or SMS to inform them that, during the state of alarm, will not increase the price of those services contracted with a current promotion that was about to end.

This means that if the client had contracted a service with an associated temporary discount, even if it ends during the alarm state period, Telefónica will extend said discount until the alarm status ends and, therefore, the limitations established when carrying out portabilities of your fixed and mobile numbers.

“We have decided to suspend, during the state of alarm, the accounting of the term of those promotional events whose completion may occur during this period and which have a price change associated with their completion. […] With this measure, which we will apply automatically without you having to do anything, it will be automatically extended for as many days as the Alarm State lasts. “

Movistar explains that its intention with this measure is to take care of the health of its employees, both technical and customer service, since minimizes changes and possible incidents. FACUA has expressed its satisfaction with this news and has invited the rest of the companies in the sector to “follow in the footsteps of the operator with the largest market share and not try to take advantage of the impossibility of carrying out fiber portabilities and service packages to increase to users the rates associated with discounts for raising or loyalty “.

