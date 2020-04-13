         Movistar extends the deadline to recharge prepaid rates before the balance expires

It is true that the prepaid segment is not going through its best moment: According to Vodafone data, for example, in 2012, 58% of young users opted for these types of rates, while now only 31% choose them. However, not for this reason do companies put aside their prepaid plans, and proof of this are the improvements that operators such as Movistar, Orange and the aforementioned Vodafone have recently introduced in them.

Precisely the first of these, Movistar, announced a few days ago that it will double the data each time a rate is renewed before May 31, give away a promotional recharge of the same amount and offer a 50% discount on the extra bonuses. Now, in addition, has extended the period available to recharge a rate up to 12 months (before it was six), something that they had already requested from FACUA due to the situation we are currently going through.

From six months to one year to recharge

Until now, customers of any of the prepaid rates at Movistar had six months to recharge; otherwise, even with a balance, it expired and the company blocked outgoing calls. As of that date, the user could continue receiving calls for 40 days and SMS for 54 days until, after that period, Movistar proceeded to definitively drop the line.

As Movilonia has advanced and we have been able to confirm from Xataka Móvil, Movistar has decided to extend that term, so that prepaid rate customers they have up to a year to recharge their balance before it expires and the operator blocks outgoing calls.

This new measure joins the one already announced by Movistar a few days ago and which consists, as we have said in automatically duplicate data of the Prepaid 5, Prepaid 7 and Prepaid 15 rates each time the rate is renewed before May 31, so that they can enjoy the promotional bonus up to June 28, 2020.

