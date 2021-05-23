Movistar Estudiantes ends up descending after several years flirting with LEB Oro

It was the story of a death foretold. The victory of RETAbet Bilbao Basket over Joventut (94-73) condemned the Movistar Students to the descent. The college outfit had been flirting with a girl for several seasons. LEB Gold to which he now descends after leading in the highest competition in Spanish basketball since 1957.

The Movistar Estudiantes has made one of those of Pedro and the Wolf or of the pitcher that goes to the fountain. In the 2011-12 and 2015-16 seasons, the drop in dispatches was spared, after having lost the category on the court. On those two occasions, the LEB teams that had been promoted were unable to do so due to the economic conditions imposed by the ACB.

Also it would have dropped last season, 2019-20, but there were no declines at the end of the campaign abruptly and go directly to the playoffs due to the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. When the competition was suspended, Movistar Estudiantes was the last classified with 5 victories and 18 defeats.

On this season 2020-21 there has been no asterisk any. With a balance of victories and defeats of 9-27, Movistar Estudiantes has become a LEB Oro team, leaving the elite of Spanish basketball for the first time since the club was created.

The student project continues

Regardless of the decline, Movistar Estudiantes continues with its project, both in relation to the first men’s and women’s teams. In fact, after the news of the descent, the team’s own sponsor confirmed via Twitter his commitment to the club and their support in the new stage facing the Estu.

An atypical season in ascents and descents

Because the ACB League has had 19 teams this season, for the next year there will only be one promotion from LEB Gold and two relegations, so that it will return to a competition of 18 teams, without a rest day.

This is possible due to an agreement that states that, As of the 2021-22 season, the maximum number of teams in ACB will be 18 and the number of promotions from LEB Oro will always be two per season, with the exception of this year due to the pandemic. “Exceptionally, and only on the assumption that the ACB has 19 teams, in the 2020/21 season there would be only one promotion from LEB Gold.”

In this way, Movistar Estudiantes will accompany Acunsa GBC in the descent, while the promotion place will be for the winner of a LEB Oro playoff that will be played by Coruña, Oviedo, Granada, Murcia, Lugo, Palma, Castellón and Alicante. The team that gets the promotion will have to bear the expenses corresponding to their participation in the first national competition.