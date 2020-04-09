         Movistar establishes the final price for its “new” fiber-only connection at 38 euros

Motivated or not by the crisis caused by the coronavirus, the three main operators have agreed on renew its fiber-only offers in recent weeks with a main objective: end promotional prices so that users feel more secure than they hire.

Traditionally, large carriers have opted to offer promotional pricing for 12 months for their fiber-only offerings, and over the year, prices have become significantly more expensive to push us toward fiber and mobile bundles. But everything seems to have changed and the definitive prices have become the norm.

Movistar Connect without permanence: fiber at 300 megabytes and fixed with calls

First we got to know Vodafone yu’s offer with fiber at 100 Mbps and unlimited landline for 32 euros, then they came, Jazztel with fiber at 100 Mbps and landline without calls for 29 euros, and Orange, with fiber at 100 Mbps and landline with calls to landlines for 31 euros. Now it has been Movistar the last to bet on a single and definitive price for your “new” fiber-only connection.

Actually, again, the fee is low. This is the Conecta rate that Movistar offered somewhat clandestinely to some customers who were finishing the promotional period during which they had enjoyed a reduced share of the official offer of only fiber.

The novelty is found in the fact that the old rates with reduced prices during the first year are no longer available on the web and the The only rate available to everyone from now on is the Conecta rate..

With Conecta, Movistar establishes at 38 euros its new single fee for the connection of 300 Mbps symmetric and landline with unlimited calls to national landlines. Until now, although the price started from 32 euros for 100 Mbps, last year it was more expensive than 63 euros, while the price for 600 Mbps ranged from 44 to 68 euros. In addition, another of the improvements is the disappearance of compulsory permanence.

