Movistar detects growth in mobile voice and fixed broadband | News | Operators

Movistar detects growth in mobile voice and fixed broadband

The arrival of Covid-19 just a year ago marked a change of pattern in the use of Movistar telecommunications networks. During the first months of the pandemic, exponential growth was detected with maximums both in fixed data (with 143% in April) and in mobile data (with 82% in April) and in mobile voice (with 42% in March).

These increases softened in the middle of last year with a certain rebound at the end of 2020 that continues during the first months of 2021, which explains that the new uses of the networks generated by the pandemic are maintained.

Specifically, the fixed data have grown during the first months of 2021 by 30% compared to the growth of 19% last year, before the arrival of Covid-19. The growth of video traffic in services on demand, in the personal sphere, as well as videoconferences and other forms of cooperative work, in the professional, play an important role in this increase. Both services considerably rebounded their use in confinement and a year later they maintain, and even exceed the levels of March 2020.

There has been a change in the pattern in the use of Movistar telecommunications networks as a result of Covid-19

In mobile voice there has been an increase of 17% at the beginning of 2021 compared to 5% in the same months of 2020 vs. 2019, which again indicates that the greater use of mobile calls during confinement due to the impossibility of being physically present is maintained in the new year, largely related to the fact that mobility restrictions continue.

As for mobile data, which had a rebound during confinement, they have recovered their usual levels with a growth of 40% in 2021, the same year-on-year increase as in 2020.

The new ranking of most used applications

The main services used by Movistar clients also maintain their growth in these first months of the year. In fact, the aggregate traffic generated in the Movistar network by WhatsApp, Teams, Skype, Webex, Facetime, Zoom, Tiktok and Meet multiplied by 10 at the beginning of the confinement and, after a reduction during the summer months, it has recovered again, multiplying by 12 with respect to the values ​​of the first months before the 2020 pandemic.

In this evolution of use, the role of the different applications in total traffic has changed, both in the facet of personal and professional use. WhatsApp is still very important in the field of person-to-person communication, although its traffic level in March 2021 is a third of that reached in March 2020 when it was the most popular video conferencing application. Today, Tiktok traffic is in the lead in personal use applications.

Tiktok traffic leads the way in personal use apps

At the corporate level, Zoom took the lead rapidly with the onset of the pandemic, but today other business applications such as Teams have gained ground. The traffic of videoconferencing services for companies in February 2021 is 36% higher than that reached in April 2020, and during the snowstorm of early 2021 the peak was reached, with a traffic increase of 70% compared to the peak. April 2020.

Finally, highlighting the strong increase in gaming that already began during the pandemic months and that in the first months of 2021 continues to be very high, exceeding the levels of then by 20%. The penetration of consoles and the habit of playing from home is increasing.

In summary: “This year our clients have changed their usage profiles, with greater use of mobile voice telephony, videoconferencing and cooperative work applications, as well as new trends in personal and leisure services where services win gaming, video streaming and short video viewing ”, indicates the operator.