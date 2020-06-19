The Fusion offer is intended for the Premium segment, but that does not imply that all modalities have the most complete services. Without going any further, we have the so-called Fusion 0 with 100 or 600 Mbps speed that starts from 53 euros per month and also includes DTT channels, exclusive Movistar + channels (# 0, #vamos), calls to landlines or two mobile lines. In this case, the first one has 200 minutes and 5GB and the second calls at 0 cents and 5GB, being able to share the data between them. There is no lack of compatibility with the Movistar Cloud.

This would be Movistar Conecta Max

It seems that the blues would be thinking of retiring this option and giving way to a new package Connect Max. This would be an improved version of the fiber-only rate, but also including a mobile with many gigabytes to navigate. Without a doubt, it would be the response to the movements of its main rivals, placing on the market a package similar to that of O2.

Starting from the base of Movistar Connect with fiber 300 Mbps per 38 euros per month, the new Movistar Conecta Max (which has not yet been presented), would offer symmetrical fiber at 600 Mbps, mobile with unlimited calls and 25 GB along with landline with calls to national landlines and mobiles for 54.90 euros per month.

If we face it to Fusion 0, the version that would come to replace, we see differences in all terrains. Initially, the price is placed somewhat above the 100 Mbps modality, but below the 600 Mbps modality. The mobile ceases to have a limitation of minutes and bets on unlimited and 25 gigs. Finally, television is eliminated, a product that was limited to DTT channels and #Vamos or # 0.

Possibly, Movistar + Lite It is then the recommended complement for this rate that could have all the channels of this platform and content on demand for 8 euros more per month, leaving the final price of the package at 62.90 euros per month. For now, we have to wait for official confirmation.