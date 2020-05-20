         Movistar + confirms that it will launch its app for Apple TV this summer

Movistar + will arrive on Apple TV this summer. This was confirmed by the company to Applesfera when asked about the status of the streaming service and its intention to reach Apple’s “television”. With this, weeks of rumors are ended and the intentions of the telephone operator to land natively on Apple TV are confirmed.

Movistar + on Apple TV this summer: a highly anticipated app

Subscribers to the Movistar + streaming service have been waiting for years for their official arrival on Apple TV. Apple’s set-top-box launched in late 2015, a few months after Movistar + ‘s debut (which originated the acquisition of Canal +). The Movistar + app for Apple TV was planned for this summer after years of waiting and finally his landing is confirmed.

This app is one of the most anticipated of recent times. Although there are apps for smart TVs, smartphones and tablets, there is no native app for Apple TV. You cannot use AirPlay either because the iOS and iPadOS apps don’t allow it. The confirmation of the launch of Movistar + for Apple TV in the summer, therefore, is very good news for those who expected it and did not have a smart TV, an Amazon Fire TV Stick or a Chromecast.

Movistar + is one of the most anticipated Apple TV apps, since its service and device debuted five years ago

With the arrival of the coronavirus and the start of containment measures, the demand for streaming services has increased considerably. Something that we could already see with Netflix a few days ago, which experienced a notable increase in its subscribers. But the pandemic had also cast doubt on the launch of Movistar + on Apple TV and its possible delay.

Although the company has confirmed its arrival for the summer, there is no more specific date. Movistar is three months old, from June to September, to fulfill its objective. Now there is no more to wait.

