Movistar Car is a service that was presented in late 2018 and ended up landing in the Spanish market in May last year for 3 euros a month. Its main objective was turn our car into a WiFi point, a function that some vehicles already offer from the factory but that does not reach all those in circulation.

Now, Telefónica has reached an agreement with EuroTaller for this company to become an official distributor of Movistar Car. In addition, it has increased the gigs to navigate and added new features related to vehicle diagnosis and maintenance to speed up intervention in the event of an incident.

Reviews, quotes and appointments

Telefónica has promised to expand its Movistar Car commercial network with new channels related to the automotive sector, which will be added to its own channels where until now it was possible to contract the service (stores, online channel and 1004). The first example of this is the agreement with EuroTaller, which will allow contract this service in its network of workshops, so that the user can take it installed and activated at the moment.

Thanks to this agreement, Telefónica has also incorporated new capabilities related to vehicle diagnosis and maintenance to Movistar Car. For this, Movistar has integrated EuroTaller’s G-Connect platform, which, by interpreting the data produced by the car , will facilitate a greater precision of possible incidents detected in the vehicle.

It will also offer information on the next revisions recommended by its manufacturer, giving the possibility of get personalized quotes and close appointments in the EuroTaller workshop network.

Let’s remember that Movistar Car is available to all mobile phone users, regardless of whether or not they are Movistar customers. In addition to providing connectivity thanks to the 4G Wi-Fi network it creates for the car, in the event of an impact, Movistar Car automatically calls a platform that initiates the assistance protocol, including the management of the 112 emergency service if necessary. It also allows you to keep track of the state of the car, as well as access location and navigation services.

The service It has a price of 3 euros a month and it includes 10 GB to navigate (before it offered 3 GB), but all those who hire Movistar Car before July 16, 2020 will be able to benefit from a promotion that eliminates the registration fee (20 euros) and gives away the first three months.

