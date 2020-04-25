Interesting week in the telecommunications market. Movistar has taken the step of joining the operators that offer unlimited data on mobile and it has done so not only by including them in the most complete fiber and mobile combinations as their rivals, but it has also reduced the access price to 40 euros per month, 25 euros if we take into account the launch promotion.

That the largest Spanish operator has made such a significant move deserves a somewhat more in-depth analysis of the consequences that could have in the medium term.

Excuses to offer mobile rates above 40 euros are over

For the past year, Vodafone had been the only operator to offer mobile-only rates with unlimited gigabytes. They were available at various speeds, but the fastest established the maximum price of 50 euros per month, a figure that was not surprising if we took into account that contracting with the fiber and mobile operator (with few gigabytes) was around a similar price at that time.

Because, presumably, operators are not interested in discouraging the contracting of fiber connections, in which they continue to invest heavily, making unlimited rates available that would have the advantage of mobility. if they were comparable to fiber. So they weren’t surprising either reasonable use clauses who foresee these situations.

But Movistar’s move has shown that there was still room to adjust the price, presenting a rate with unlimited data at maximum speed and without tethering restrictions for 40 euros. In fact, this price makes the recent reduction of the Movistar fiber-only connection to 38 euros more meaningful.

With the price of fiber below 40 euros, its greater stability, greater speed and the absence of reasonable use policies that hinder the consumption of high-quality video or P2P; the operator would have certain guarantees that mobile tariffs are not used as an alternative to fiber.

If, on the other hand, you need an internet connection to surf without limits from smartphones and tablets, the mobile rate is probably more interesting than fiber. So up to here, the prices seem to be consistent.

But that Movistar has established the maximum payment of its mobile-only rates at 40 euros, there was no precedent. At the beginning of 2019, it already reduced the maximum payment from 55 to 45 euros, and with the new price of 40 euros for unlimited calls, SMS and gigabytes, Movistar will have few excuses to raise the price in the future.

On the other hand, Orange also already has unlimited mobile-only rates, although its maximum price is 48 euros and tethering is restricted. A price closer to that of Vodafone, although if tethering is not an impediment, Orange will have the cheapest unlimited of all for 36 euros.

Fiber in second homes loses interest

Although unlimited data rates are not intended to replace fiber connections, nothing will prevent us from using them as such in specific periods such as holidays so it will inevitably be lost interest in offers for second homes, especially when the lowest monthly fees in fiber for second homes are offered to those who already have unlimited data on mobile.

If, on the other hand, the second residence needs a permanent connection, the new Vodafone and Orange fiber-only rates are around 31 euros after being lowered in recent weeks, and other operators offer fiber service from 21 euros per month, which can be best alternative for these homes.

5G more needed to avoid saturation

Although the rates with unlimited gigabytes have been a reality for several years in some countries, its massive arrival has been related on many occasions to the arrival of 5G, which gives the network greater capacity, and therefore less possibility of saturation.

If during the summer, operators are forced to strengthen their networks in those tourist destinations that expect to have a greater increase in traffic, and even then, network congestion becomes noticeable at times, with the arrival of unlimited data, the networks will be more likely to become saturated.

If unlimited data rates are tied to the advent of 5G, the coronavirus crisis may make 5G deployment anticipate

Despite the fact that Movistar, Orange and MásMóvil had been openly determined to wait until 2021 for the deployment of 5G, they had also been blunt in stating that there was not yet great demand in the Spanish market for the rates with unlimited gigabytes, so the change of strategy, perhaps motivated by the pandemic crisis, could speed up 5G deployment.

That it will be the most atypical summer that we have known due to the coronavirus crisis, perhaps translates into a lesser impact on mobile networks in the short term, but once the unlimited data rates have been established, the countdown has started and they will be more investment in 5G mobile infrastructure needed.

As for the price of 5G, Vodafone has implemented it at no additional cost even in its cheapest yuser rates, but given the low starting price of unlimited data in Movistar with respect to the rates that have less limitations in Orange and Vodafone, perhaps be indicative of Movistar’s intention to charge some extra to be able to access 5G at the cheapest rates. Time will confirm it.

Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo in trouble

But the unexpected movement of Movistar has not only lowered the price of access to the most unlimited rates of its rivals, but the combined with fiber around 100 eurosMovistar has also become a tough rival, including more television content than its rivals for the same cost.

While in the Vodafone combo we have a package of 24 premium channels and the subscription to HBO, and in Orange we have a somewhat higher number of channels and the subscription to Amazon Prime, Movistar has almost double premium channels plus subscription included to Netflix and Disney +.

With Movistar leading the most premium packages in content, Vodafone and Orange are forced to move.

Vodafone also gives access to unlimited rates on its fiber combined with prices starting from 65 euros, which would place it in a better position, but if we compare in equal shares, Movistar offers more content as seen in the following comparison.

Yoigo’s case is somewhat different, since although its fiber at 600 Mbps with unlimited mobile with two lines has a share of 89 euros, its television is far behind what is offered by its rivals.

Further, Yoigo It does not have the same freedom as its rivals to make mobile data accessible since part of its mobile network relies on Orange, so would have diminished the ability to monetize these types of rates. Although if the move goes well for Movistar, MásMóvil will have no choice but to offer some kind of answer.