Movistar + begins the production of a documentary series about Lola Flores

MADRID, 16 Apr. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Movistar + has already launched the production of ‘Lola’, a documentary series directed by Israel Del Santo (‘El Palmar de Troya’, ‘The heart of the empire’) and that reviews the life and career of Lola Flores through interviews with family, friends and artists who have been influenced by the singer’s art, in addition to include audiovisual material never seen before.

The production will be “a tribute to a free, strong, modern and brave woman, a woman who became the greatest pop icon of the twentieth century in Spain, a woman who crossed borders, generations and whose art is immortal “and has the approval and participation of his daughters, Lolita and Rosario Flores, and his sister Carmen Flores.

The documentary, an original production of Movistar + in collaboration with 100 Balas, will be released in 2021, although at the moment the exact release date is unknown.

‘Lola’ will consist of four episodes and will review the life and career of La Faraona, born in Jerez de la Frontera, through unforgettable moments and phrases that are already part of the collective imagination of Spain.

“Lola was a free, strong, brave woman who would continue to be modern today, with a style and way of life that broke all kinds of barriers.. He became the greatest pop icon of the 20th century in Spain and crossed all kinds of borders. Her art is immortal and her wake will always be with us, “says the platform, which defines the singer as”an artist of extraordinary talent and overwhelming personality who, based on tenacity, work and genius, became a world icon“.