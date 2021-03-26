Movistar + April 2021 releases: news

Holy Week will ensure us a few days of rest, and as The thing seems that this year it will go (again) not to leave the house even for the most pious of processions, it is convenient to entrench yourself from good television. We are going to see what news the streaming platforms offer us for April, starting with Movistar + and its premieres in terms of series, films and documentaries.

Catalog of new series in Spain

‘The guard’

Some of the most beloved characters from Terry Pratchett’s massive Discworld are in the books of The Guard, the police force of Ankh-Morpork, one of the main cities of this fantasy world. The series has been in development, supervised by Pratchett himself before his death in 2015, since the beginning of the last decade, and has finally seen the light starring Richard Dormer and with controversy in tow due to the changes in setting and characters. At the height of ‘Guards! Guards! ‘ it won’t be there, but the truth is that in these times, a little Discworld is a lot.

All April series

Premiere movies on Movistar +

‘Tenet’

One of the main tug of war between the pandemic and Warner last year, when distributors were still butting their heads with the curbs to find ways to premiere in the middle of the pandemic, was ‘Tenet’. Finally Christopher Nolan’s film hit theaters, and what we saw was his usual tidal wave of labyrinthine concepts, this time with espionage and time travel. A kind of meeting between ‘Inception’ and James Bond for a movie that is worth reviewing several times to get it completely.

All April Films

‘Trasto’ (1/4) ‘Let the music play!’ (2/4) ‘Stories from the morgue’ (5/4) ‘What’s left of us’ (unpublished 8/4)’ You will not kill ‘(9/4)’ A normal world ‘(11/4)’ Archenemy ‘(unreleased 12/4)’ Planet of singles ‘trilogy (13 and 14/4)’ Falling ‘(15/4)’ The Way Back ‘(16/4)’ Le dindon ‘(unreleased 18/4)’ The Closet ‘(unpublished 4/19)’ For the children ‘(unpublished 4/20)’ Dinner in America ‘(unpublished 4/21)’ Tenet ‘(4/23) Oscars 2021 award ceremony (4/25) ‘The Mauritanian’ (30/4)

Documentaries and premiere events on Movistar +

‘The new white supremacism’

This chilling documentary portrays the phenomenon of the new alt-right, mainly of North American origin -although it is imbued with the complicated situation in Europe-, passing three years in the company of as many new stars of the extreme right: Mike Cernovich, Lauren Southern and Richard Spencer. With them the documentary analyzes from the importance of the internet and social networks in the propagation of its message to the lethal consequences of this.

Premiere April 18

All April documentaries

‘The Comedy Store. The cradle of humor ‘(1/4)’ The Bee Gees ‘(16/4)’ The new white supremacism ‘(18/4)’ Fito: 20 years and one night ‘(20/4)’ Yul Brynner: The magnificent ‘(25/4)’ Gervasio Sánchez. Postwar album ‘(27/4)