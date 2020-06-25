The options to watch football online in Spain using streaming platforms have not come to fruition. Several have tried to broadcast the Spanish LaLiga or the Champions League, but none have achieved the expected success. Now, we know that for the coming season, that is, 2020-2021, we will not have a streaming option. This is due to the fact that Orange has renewed its agreement with Movistar to continue broadcasting paid football, but do not mitelePLUS, which ends this adventure.

This year, paid football is present in Movistar, Orange and mitelePLUS, talking about LaLiga and the Champions. These platforms also broadcast international leagues, except for the English Premier League which is only available through DAZN. This panorama changes for the coming season, and there will be two options to see all the matches in the national competition.

Movistar and Orange, the only options to watch football

Orange had to renew the agreement with Telefónica to continue broadcasting the Movistar LaLiga and Movistar Champions League channels. Finally, the Spanish subsidiary of the French operator has reached an agreement to renew soccer rights on television during the 2020-2021 season. The amount has not been made public, but sources close to the negotiation affirm that it is similar to this season. This puts it at about 300 million euros Orange pays Movistar.

For its part, the OTT of Mediaset, known as mitelePLUS, will put an end to the emission of the paid soccer this same season. At the moment, the experience has not been too good, with unattractive prices and performance that reminds us of the problems of other OTTs with live sports.

The number of mitelePLUS to pay football, for which he had to pay some 60 million euros, makes us run out of streaming options to watch the domestic competition. Beyond the online platforms of Movistar and Orange, which cannot be contracted separately, Spain is left without an option that does not require being an Internet and mobile client of one of those two operators.

Now, the door is open for Telefónica to negotiate with a third party such as DAZN, Amazon or the like so that they become the streaming alternative. The operator acquired the rights, but is obliged by the CNMC to resell the premium content at reasonable prices to its competitors. This tax is to offer them 50% of their offer of premium channels.