Movistar continues with the remodeling of its rates. For the moment, we have had news on mobile-only rates. On the one hand, the infinite contract was launched, the first rate of the blue operator with unlimited data. On the other hand, a new rate was launched under the name of XL Contract with more gigabytes to navigate. Now, it is time to renew the additional lines that we can hire in certain cases with new names and more gigabytes to navigate one of those rates.

The additional lines of Movistar They can be hired by the client who previously has a mobile contract line of any type of Merger (except Business Merger and Business Merger), of the Rates # or Movistar contract. In addition, the owner who brings the line to Movistar must be the same as the owner of the Fusion product or the contract he has contracted. Each rate may also impose one more condition. In the case of the infinite additional line, it is valid for any Merger modality and for those who have an Infinite Contract, 20 Plus Contract, Rate # 15 or Rate # 25.

Movistar Additional line M, L and XL

From the June 18, 2020, the rates for additional Movistar lines change their name and are transferred to the denomination for sizes. In the same way that in contract we have Contract XL, in the additional lines we will have modalities M, L and XL. Here are the rates from tomorrow:

Additional Line 2 becomes Additional line M for 7.5 euros a month with 5GB to browse and 50 minutes on calls.

Additional Line 5 becomes Additional line L for 12.5 euros a month with 10GB to browse and 150 minutes on calls.

Additional Line 5 Plus becomes XL additional line for 15 euros a month with 15GB to browse and unlimited calls.

The Infinite Additional Line does not change and continues for 22.50 euros per month with unlimited data and unlimited calls.

Remember that you can ask any questions about Movistar’s customer service rates. In addition, you should review the services that may come active, such as the payment to continue browsing at maximum speed which is established at 10 euros for an additional 4GB. This can be set at 0 euros by calling 223528 for free, in the My Movistar app or by calling 1004. There we can also disable messages dictated by Movistar.