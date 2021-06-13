“Moving the energies”, Adamari López reorganizes his house now that Toni Costa is not here and criticism is raining him

To be fulfilled almost two weeks since Adamari López will announce the separation of the father from his daughter, Toni Costa, Today’s host has started rearrange your home as she says: “Moving the energies“. Apparently, Adamari Lopez She has not remained bedridden complaining, but quite the opposite. She has put to work now that she is once again a free woman without commitment, but many of his followers were relentless with criticism.

“La Chaparrita” from Telemundo He posted a video on his Facebook fan page that he titled: “Moving energies with the organization”And where she is shown making changes to her dressing table in the company of one of the workers who help her at home. Now that Toni Costa is not at home, it is assumed that you probably have more space and therefore, it is good that when rearranging also take the opportunity to get rid of what you do not use, but your fans thought otherwise and they melted it into criticism.

“I’m with Lili trying to organize and pick up… -Lili asks me And this, we throw it away? -And I say no, no -And this? -No, less-… It is very difficult to get out of what I have but here we go. We have already emptied some drawers. You know that I really like order, cleanliness, being neat … But hey, sometimes I also have a bit of wanting to keep things and that I’m going to use later and in the end I don’t end up using them … “, he said Adamari Lopez but the followers in that social network they did not remain silent and approached her with strong remarks and criticisms.

“I really liked you but you have disappointed me. Toni, always a good father and husband, I do not understand you artists who like to publish everything and there we are following you and now that you announce the separation. Whatever the reason, I think we have the right to know, why do you have networks then, but well that you told how bad Luis Fonsi did you … “

“Your disorder is called: obsessive compulsive. But it was good that you brought Toni Controlled ”.

“Ada in this video you can see your 50 years. Stop being obsessed with the house and recover your young and beautiful husband because another like that, who in addition to having collagen and being dominated, you will not find it. He didn’t lose anything. “

“Don’t be stingy, leave something for the poor, you know we are living by God’s mercy and because he wanted us to stay alive. Sure, when you were going through those bad times with cancer, you didn’t care about anything you had ”.

“I do not like your attitude. A person that God damaged from cancer should be more humble, not speak ill of the father of his daughter

and post even trips to the bathroom. It’s ridiculous. May God forgive her for so much vanity ”.

Those were some of the harsh criticism that Adamari López received. The reality is that Adamari has certainly been seen on other occasions reorganizing and removing what he no longer uses. As well as doing different works of charity both in the United States and in his native Puerto Rico. There is no doubt that the Puerto Rican is trying to stay busy in the midst of this harsh separation and has already got to work in the reorganization of your home, now that they are less in it since Toni Costa left the house.