To get them away from their mobile devices, it is recommended to ask them to do household chores, and create a routine that develops them physically and mentally.

Discouraging children about a pandemic may not be an easy task, but what they need is kind, respectful and patient care from parents, said Katia Ruiz, a psychoanalyst at the APTA Foundation.

According to the specialist, it is very important speak to children truthfully, not try to lie to them about the current situation, since the truth reassures them. A parent-child discussion helps them be more empathetic to their environment.

He recommended first trying to see the reality of the environment, that is, controlling one’s anxiety or stress, because children feel emotions.

“You must explain what the coronavirus is, what effects it has on peopleAlso explain to them why we are in a quarantine situation, but try to be very patient and respectful, otherwise you could generate post-traumatic stress in them in the future since they are going to cut this pandemic all their lives, “said Ruiz.

It is also important to explain that this is not a punishment, but a time when we must take precautions to prevent contagion by coronavirus, and prevent children from watching the news most of the time, as this would only cause stress or panic.

In order for children to stay in communication with their family members, they can make video calls, this will also help them reduce anxiety and stress; however, it recommended that they not be kept most of the time on their mobile devices.

Ruiz assured that keeping children away from technology is good for avoiding stress or anxiety. For this they can be asked to help with the housework, create a routine for them, and in this way they will change their mood in a positive way.

Activities that develop their physical and mental abilities should be included, for example, creating an exercise routine through play, such as ball games, running, jumping. Also include games to improve the sensory and memory parts such as board games, modeling clay, crafts, draw your emotions or write a diary.

If you have a child with autism, you must be very patient. For them, according to the specialist, it is good that jump or are constantly activeThey can also learn a new language through play and they must also be spoken to the truth.

“Children adapt more easily to the environment if the parents have more empathy with them, so also it is important that you avoid drinking alcoholBecause they learn from everything they see and even more if you spend most of your time with them, ”Ruiz highlighted. (Ntx)