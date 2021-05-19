Moving talent, Chiquis Rivera looks with only brilliance

Moving the talent, Chiquis Rivera looks with only brilliance | Instagram

Shine a lot! This is the beautiful singer Chiquis Rivera who was very close to stopping many hearts on Instagram moving all her talent and more covered only by glitters. Jenni Rivera’s daughter showed enough for the famous social network and the fans appreciate it.

The businesswoman also looked like a true queen dressed in a dress, if she can be called that, because she did not cover anything of her and underneath there was only a small pendant, glitters and more glitters were all that fans could see of her lost outfit in its enormous beauty.

With a lot of skin, that’s how Janney Marin Rivera She showed off her best hip movements that stole the breath of social networks and although she left a lot in view, Chiquis Rivera looked like a diva among glitters, feathers and others; also with the hair worthy of a beauty queen.

It may interest you: In red onesie, Jem Wolfie poses for a new photo session

From behind, that’s how the ex of Lorenzo Mendez He decided to share his huge figure for the camera and made it more than evident that he has a very curvilinear figure, which has not escaped the doubts in recent days.

The short video in question was shared 17 hours ago and has exceeded 600 thousand reproductions in the famous social network and as there are so many words, the interpreter of Cheer up and you will only put emojis in the description of the video.

It may interest you: Legs of Galilea Montijo star in a litmus dress

ADMIRE THE UNCOMMUNAL CHIQUIS HERE

The compliments for Chiquis Rivera were immediate and even Pablo Montero himself reacted to the singer’s charms. The comment box was filled with hearts, “I love you” and other expressions of affection for the famous.

It may interest you: She takes off her top, Niurka Marcos looks beautiful at 53 years old

Recently, Rivera was part of the entertainment news for ensuring that his current curvilinear anatomy and flat abdomen would have been the result of drinking lemon water on an empty stomach.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Part of the media that took up this information and one of the few that dared to deny it were the guys from Gossip No Like, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, who brought to light photographs of Chiquis with a renowned surgeon, the same as at the time He “retouched” Jenni Rivera.