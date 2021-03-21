Moving message: River sent forces to Fabrizio Angileri during the match vs. Godoy Cruz for the death of his father and El Turquito responded

Receiving more news that lasts during the week, Fabrizio Angileri was ruled out for River’s match against Godoy Cruz due to the death of his father. Marcelo Gallardo, prioritizing the delicate situation of the protagonist, allowed the defender to get away for a few days from the football world to face the duel.

This Saturday, while showing off a Tomba who could do little to respond to the proposed attacks, the Millionaire published a postcard of the tribute that the players from both campuses paid to the Turquito. Mentioning Fabrizio, Núñez’s team sent forces to their player.

Expressing a deep appreciation for the gesture that the River and Godoy Cruz campuses had as a result of their painful loss, Angileri, through his official Twitter account, was quick to thank them.

Responding to the Millionaire’s account with much gratitude for the message, Fabrizio replied: “Thank you, thank you and thank you! Surely my dad is happy with this tribute! Thanks a lot”.