Moving message from Jill Biden: “My heart goes out to the people of Puerto Rico”



Jill Biden has great empathy for the Hispanic community.

Photo: JIM WATSON / AFP / Getty Images

The first lady of the United States, Jill biden, had words of support this Sunday for teachers, health professionals and families in Puerto Rico who fight against covid-19.

The wife of the US president used a message on her official Twitter social network account to underline that her heart goes out to Puerto Rico and that she will always give her support.

Thinking of the children unable to go to school and the teachers finding new ways to reach them, health care workers tirelessly tending to the sick without end, and so many families struggling to get by. We continue to stand with you. My heart is with the people of Puerto Rico. – Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) April 25, 2021

“Thinking of the children who cannot go to school and the teachers finding new ways to reach them, the health workers who tirelessly care for the sick without end, and so many families struggling to survive”, stressed the first lady.

“We are still on your side. My heart goes out to the people of Puerto Rico “, he stressed.

Puerto Rico adds 907 new positive cases due to covid-19 and 544 people are hospitalized, Of which 69 older adults and two pediatric patients are assisted by ventilators, to which is added a deceased due to the virus, according to the report this Sunday from the Department of Health of the Caribbean island.

The report indicates that the fatal victim is a 74-year-old woman from the Metropolitan region, whose death was registered on April 20, a death that raises the number of deaths from covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,264.

Low vaccination rate in the United States

The rate of vaccination against covid-19 has slowed in the United States, where supply exceeds demand in some areas and authorities are warning of a “Serious risk” if they cannot convince the most skeptical of receiving the prick.

With more than half of the country’s adults inoculated with at least one dose, the weekly average of vaccines administered fell to 2.86 million doses a day on Friday, down from 3.38 million the previous week, according to an analysis of official data carried out by The New York Times newspaper.

The number of vaccines delivered per day is still remarkable, but this decrease has been enough for some mass vaccination centers in states such as Florida, Texas and Ohio announce your next closing due to lack of demand.

