Today is a very special day, because it is celebrated for all parents and there is nothing better than seeing a movie marathon as a family, because with confinement there are not many options for activities, so we will introduce you to the best ones.

Several festivities have been celebrated during the quarantine at home and without being able to go out to celebrate, that is why one of the best activities is undoubtedly watching movies with a rich food and next to your beloved.

Netflix never fails, so it has a wide variety of movies for all tastes, be it comedy, nostalgic, drama, among other genres.

Now we will present you a movies list available on the platform to enjoy with dad.

A cool dad

It is a movie of comedy 1999 directed by Dennis Dugan and starring Adam Sandler and brothers Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

It tells the story of Sonny Koufax, who, trying to surprise his girlfriend, adopt an orphaned child 5-year-old who is also the biological son of one of his friends.

Guerre des papas 2

It is a movie of comedy directed by Sean Anders and written by Anders and John Morris, starring by Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Linda Cardellini, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow and John Cena.

Dusty’s and Brad’s parents come home for Christmas and despite the chaos they create, they both try to put aside their differences to offer their children an unforgettable Christmas.

Looking for happiness

It is a movie biographical directed by Gabriele Muccino, starring Will Smith with his son Jaden Smith.

The film tells the story of Chris Gardner, a simple man who, despite the adversities he must face every day, fight to get ahead with her little son.

Miracle in cell 7

It is a movie dramatic Turkish premiered in 2019 directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin and an official adaptation of the 2013 South Korean drama comedy film.

This movie without a doubt seized the hearts of millions of people quarantined by the coronavirus.

It tells the story of a man with a intellectual disability which is unfairly imprisoned and tries to prove that he is innocent so that he can be released and go with his daughter.

Miracles from heaven

It is a movie dramatic directed by Patricia Riggen and written by Randy Brown, based on the self-titled book by Christy Beam.

It tells the experience of a marriage whose daughter ten years old has a incurable illness but the family does not give up and does everything in them to find a cure.

A messy house

It is a movie of comedy starring rapper Ice Cube which was released in 2007.

A young couple moves To a house that needs some repairs, but his happiness is overshadowed by a contractor who will put his most precious dreams at risk and the relationship problems begin.

They are like children 2

It is a movie funny 2013 directed by Dennis Dugan, written and produced by Adam Sandler and starring by Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Salma Hayek, Maria Bello and Maya Rudolph.

In this second film, adults will be the ones to receive a whole lesson from their own children on a day that will be full of surprises.