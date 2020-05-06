Netflix movies to travel the world without leaving home | Pexels

Movies to travel the world without leaving home. If you want to know the exotic wonders of new lands we have some recommendations that will allow you to discover new countries without leaving home and eating popcorn.

Eat Pray and Love

This popular film with Julia Roberts will take you to different parts of the world as the beautiful italian tuscanyIn addition, it will show you some of the culinary delicacies of the regions that the protagonist visits in a search to find herself, it is an excellent recommendation that will also give you a little hunger.

This excellent film by Giuseppe Tornatore interpreted by the beautiful Monica Belucci takes place in Italy during the WWII, It is a drama with comic overtones and a very peculiar love story that will also show you a bit of history and customs of this European country.

Memories of a Geisha

This Oscar nominated film for best production design will take you to the japanese traditions More peculiar, in addition to the range of colors and costumes will leave you with an incredible taste in your mouth, this romantic drama tells the life of a peculiar girl on her way to become a Geisha.

Specter

If yours are action movies you can see the blockbuster of Jame Bond of 2015 with the handsome Daniel Craig, where you will be able to see incredible images from different parts of the world, including our country, in addition to staying on the edge of your seat with emotion.

