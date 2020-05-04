Pantaya

This May Pantaya invites you to be part of an incredible wedding, to live the investigation of the murder of a powerful drug trafficker, and to go “into the kitchen” of one of the most popular personalities on television. Well all this and more, from your house just for Pantaya. You will be able to watch exclusive series and movies to enjoy with your family during the continuation of this quarantine and thus have a much more pleasant time.

Recently Pantaya premiered the series “Ana” created by Ana de la Reguera and the mini-series of Miguel Angel SIlvestre, “On death row”; which have given much to talk about. This month, Miguel Angel Silvestre returns in the romantic comedy movie, “My best friend’s Wedding” beside Ana Serradilla and Natasha Dupeyron. Too, Mauricio Ochmann return to the small screen with the series “R” With Paulina Dávila, and two greats of Caribbean comedy Raymond Well and Miguel Cespedes they present us “The kings pal’ palace. “ Plus new episodes of “Unmade at home” that will give way to the life of Eugenio Derbez during quarantine from his home in Los Angeles.

This content can be enjoyed from May on the Pantaya platform

MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING

My Best Friend’s Wedding- Trailer Get ready for the wedding of the year! Watch the trailer for #LaBodaDeMiMejorAmigo with Ana Serradilla, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Carlos Ferro and Natasha Dupeyrón. And don’t miss its premiere on February 14, only in theaters. Follow us on: FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cinepolisonl… TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Cinepolis INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/cinepolismx/2018-12-25T17:00:01.000Z

This movie is for all romantics! When Manuel (Carlos Ferro), Julia’s old friend (Ana Serradilla) reveals that he is engaged, she realizes that she has always been in love with him. Julia is about to fall in love with the help of her best friend (Michelangelo Silvestre), just a few days before the wedding. This comedy is an adaptation of the American movie “My Best Friend’s Wedding” from 1997 with Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz.

LOS REYES PAL ’PALACIO

Los Reyes Pal Palacio- Official Trailer The “Reyes del Humor”, Raymond Pozo and Miguel Céspedes, celebrate their 25-year career in a great live event at the Palacio de los Deportes. During this show they will manifest their gratitude to the Dominican people for the support provided since its inception.2020-02-12T16: 30: 29.000Z

Raymond Pozo and Miguel Céspedes They present their comedy show, “Los Reyes del Palacio”. 100% family-friendly, this two-hour show will make us laugh nonstop at their occurrences and features special guests.

R

Trailer: Mauricio Ochmann returns to the small screen with the series ‘R’ The actor returns to the small screen with “R”, a police dramedy who narrates the life of Francisco “Franco” Barrón.2020-04-27T21: 57: 16,000 Z

To those who are fans of action and suspense, this series with Mauricio Ochmann they will love it. Franco Barrón (Ochmann) is a man with a boss who mistreats him, a wife who lives claiming him, a daughter who wants an expensive party of 15 years and a son who is supposed to be looking for a job. After being diagnosed with cancer, he decides to send everyone to hell. His life spirals out of control when he visits a club frequented by drug traffickers.

DISPOSED AT HOME

Homemade – Teaser | PantayaDe Pantaya: Pantaya is a streaming service with the largest variety of movies and series with your favorite stars, only in Spanish. Stream when and where you want. Free for 7 days. Start your free trial: http://bit.ly/pantaya1 Follow us on our social networks FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/2wXUoft TWITTER: http://bit.ly/2wXThfC INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly /2wXRabX2020-04-23T18:47:42.000Z

The Derbez family returns to Pantaya with their new series made during this quarantine entirely from their home in Los Angeles! Eugenio Derbez, his wife Alessandra, his daughter Aitana, and his bulldog, Fiona are going to entertain us. The episodes are a combination of monologues, sketches, fan comments, as well as video calls with her three oldest sons and famous friends. The series consists of 6 episodes premiering every Thursday.

How to enjoy all the content that Pantaya offers?

Pantaya It is the first streaming destination that contains the best movies and series in Spanish available in the United States, including Puerto Rico. Do not miss these series and movies, in addition to an infinity of content that offers Pantaya including blockbusters “No Manches Frida 2”, “Todos Caen”, and “Marcelo” only in www.pantaya.com

To enjoy all the content that Pantaya offers, you just have to follow the following steps:

It is simple! They should just go to the website pantaya.com to sign up. You can download the application on your tablet or cell phone and take advantage of the entire catalog from anywhere. To enjoy at home on TV, you have to have Apple tv (4th and 5th generation with tvOS 11.2 or newer operating system) or Roku (Second generation, Roku 2 to 7, Roku TV and Roku Stick).

Pantaya.com It is compatible with the following browsers: Edge, Chrome, Firefox and Safari on the following operating systems: Windows 7 or higher and OSX 10.5.7 or higher. The application Pantaya It is offered on a variety of devices such as Chromecast, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV (2015 or newer models), Android TV, iPhones and iPads with iOS 8.1 or higher, as well as most Android phones and tablets with operating system Android 4.1 or higher.

.