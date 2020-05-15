Despite many rushing to watch Contagion, Steven Soderbergh’s mysteriously prophetic 2011 film about the outbreak of an easily transmissible virus, I looked for a more comforting escape and turned to North by Northwest as a baby. look for a pacifier.

Even in a pandemic it is very difficult to see North by Northwest without a smile on your face. His joy, fueled by the music of Bernard Herrmann, can withstand any calamity. The one we are in now does not feel so different from the surprise mystery that Cary Grant suddenly enters. We were just there doing our things when suddenly a spray plane appeared and came straight at us.

What to see has become one of the most frequent quarantine dilemmas. For me even Groundhog Day is too close to my experience now. But less obvious movies can also take on surprising relevance.

I had forgotten, for example, that Hud (The Indomitable) Martin Ritt’s 1963 black-and-white western implies an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease. Just when you want to see Patricia Neal and be charmed by Paul Newman, the movie jumps out of Texas from the 1960s to the present day. Hud, played by Newman, stands on dead cattle and denounces a greater injustice: This country is full of epidemics, where have you been ?.

The era of the Great Depression also had some of the most effervescent movies. Audiences longing for an escape flocked to lavish musicals, wacky comedies, and thrillers.

The cinematic diet is as good now as it was then.

Since then escapism has become big business and the domain of superheroes. But escape comes in many forms. Even the most challenging films envelop you and transport you to another world, to another life, something that when so many things have been denied us feels like a life preserver.

Following that spirit, we present some old and new films that can give comfort due to their momentum, their humanity and their ingenuity. The blankets come in many sizes and the delicious food to go with them has many flavors.

–My Man Godfrey (Stubborn Irene): Most Great Depression comedies unleashed a wild and free farce on the American upper class. In this classic 1936 film, William Powell plays a homeless man rescued from the streets by a wealthy woman (Carole Lombard). And since in the best comedies the animal kingdom has a cameo, there is a goat and a gorilla. In Bringing Up Baby (The adorable rioter is a leopard. In The Awful Truth a dog. Powell, star of The Thin Man is great as always. (Available via streaming on Amazon Prime ).

–You’ll Never Get Rich (You will never have a penny): Like Powell, Fred Astaire is one of the necessary movie stars in an emergency, capable of giving momentum any moment. He is famous for his performances with Ginger Rogers, but in this 1941 musical, Rita Hayworth is his dance partner and almost knocked him off the screen. (Available for digital rental).

–Out of the Past (Treacherous and Deadly): The black films of the 1940s might not seem very comforting, but the best of them – Laura, Double Indemnity (Blood Pact), Gilda, The Asphalt Jungle (While the city sleeps) – They have an intoxicating postwar alienation and fatalism that you just give up on. Out of the Past, directed by Jacques Tourneur in 1947 with Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer and Kirk Douglas, has a mysterious structure, almost completely recounted in a flashback, which makes it seem new every time. (Available for digital rental)

–The Nice Guys (Two dangerous types): A much more recent and much more ridiculous detective story. Shane Black’s 2016 comedy, starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe as Los Angeles private investigators in the 1970s, is a mix of suspense and comedy. It’s irresistible mainly because of Gosling’s slapstick performance. It’s not just a B-side to his most recognized work, it’s one of the best things he’s ever done (Available for digital rental).

–-I Know Where I’m Going! (I know where I’m going): Few things in the movies have the subliminality of the Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger films, such as The Red Shoes, A Matter of Life and Death, The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp, and this romantic adventure from 1945, set in the western islands of Scotland, is perhaps the most contagious. Wendy Hiller plays a woman who, on the journey to arrive with her fiancé, is caught in a storm on the Isle of Mull – and upon staying discovers the charm of this graceful island, including a local Navy officer (Roger Livesey). A movie to hug. (Available via streaming on Criterion Channel).

–Nobody’s Fool (The Things of Life): The pleasure of this late Paul Newman film, adapted from Richard Russo’s novel, is endless. Developed from New York state province, this Robert Benton film radiates warmth, comedy but poignantly dramatizes the problems of the Newman character as an old worker in a small town and has an exceptional cast, including his landlady (Jessica Tandy, also in one of his last movies), his ineffective lawyer (Gene Saks) and his rival (Bruce Willis in one of his best performances). (Available via streaming on Amazon Prime).

–The Daytrippers (Wishes and Suspicions): For some reason Parker Posey seemed very comforting to me during the pandemic. I can’t imagine her affected by a global infectious disease. He is part of the cast of this 1996 comedy by Greg Motolla along with Liev Schreiber, Anne Meara and Stanley Tucci. It’s mainly a 90s indie movie in New York, full of dialogue and dark humor, in which a family goes through an odyssey in Manhattan in a van. A marathon of Posey movies, such as Kicking and Screaming, could be a good thing. (Available via streaming on Criterion Channel).

–Ikiru (Live): It’s never a bad time for Akira Kurosawa’s great Ikiru humanism but it feels especially good right now. For a filmmaker most famous for his samurai films, this 1952 film is more direct about life and death. This is an old bureaucrat (Takashi Shimura) who finds out that he has stomach cancer and falls into an existential crisis about how to live his last days. It will make you long to have a swing. (Available via streaming on Kanopy).

-Extra: Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad. (Available via streaming on Netflix).