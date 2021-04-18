Movies that will leave Netflix in two weeks Take advantage of them! | Instagram
This will be your last chance, because this time we will tell you what the films what will they tell you goodbye to the Netflix platform in two weeks, yes, do not hesitate and take advantage of it, you can see it for the last time in the catalog.
Choose your favorite movies or series and this weekend enjoy those that will only remain for the remainder of April and then leave the platform.
The streaming platform Netflix continues to let go of important content and one of the reasons is the renewal of what it offers its users, they are also in charge of producing their titles.
Series and own films are on the rise on Netflix and it seems that he is not worried that the stories that are liked by the public will go away and that is why he decides to release them.
Content for boys and girls, dramas, Oscar-winning musicals, t3rr0r tapes, action movies, sagas, of all genres is the material that says goodbye.
It is for that reason that today we recommend you make some popcorn and enjoy these movies for the last time, because unless they are available on another platform and you have access to it, you will not be able to see them for a while.
Some of the tapes that will no longer be available as of April 17 are: Despicable Me One and Two, The Conjuring 2., The Godfather, Fast and Furious, La La Land, American Pie, Pride and many other titles.
It is worth mentioning that the films are not the only ones that leave, since there are two titles of series much loved by the public that the last week of April will no longer be available
1
FILMS
April 17th
My favorite villain
My favourite villain 2
Murderous Affairs
April 18th
30 Days of Luxury
Warda
Roh’s Beauty
The Walls of the Moon
Because We’re Heading Out
My Dog is my guide
April 19th
Abto Mota
April 20th
The spell 2
April 23rd
Beyond the sky
Smokin Aces
Mr. Bean’s Vacation
Inglorious Bastards
Forever committed
Rebel without easter
Kick-Ass
Nanny McPhee
American gangster
SE busca
Matter of time
April 24
Comes at night
April 25th
Amar’s Hand
Love station
An Hour and a Half
Omar and Salma 3
The Consul’s Son
A Mission in an Old movie
April 27
Love in lapland
28th of April
Blockers
two
SERIES
April 24
Street Fighter II: V
April 29
God’s story