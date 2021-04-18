Movies that will leave Netflix in two weeks Take advantage of them! | Instagram

This will be your last chance, because this time we will tell you what the films what will they tell you goodbye to the Netflix platform in two weeks, yes, do not hesitate and take advantage of it, you can see it for the last time in the catalog.

Choose your favorite movies or series and this weekend enjoy those that will only remain for the remainder of April and then leave the platform.

The streaming platform Netflix continues to let go of important content and one of the reasons is the renewal of what it offers its users, they are also in charge of producing their titles.

Series and own films are on the rise on Netflix and it seems that he is not worried that the stories that are liked by the public will go away and that is why he decides to release them.

Content for boys and girls, dramas, Oscar-winning musicals, t3rr0r tapes, action movies, sagas, of all genres is the material that says goodbye.

It is for that reason that today we recommend you make some popcorn and enjoy these movies for the last time, because unless they are available on another platform and you have access to it, you will not be able to see them for a while.

Some of the tapes that will no longer be available as of April 17 are: Despicable Me One and Two, The Conjuring 2., The Godfather, Fast and Furious, La La Land, American Pie, Pride and many other titles.

It is worth mentioning that the films are not the only ones that leave, since there are two titles of series much loved by the public that the last week of April will no longer be available

1

FILMS

April 17th

My favorite villain

My favourite villain 2

Murderous Affairs

April 18th

30 Days of Luxury

Warda

Roh’s Beauty

The Walls of the Moon

Because We’re Heading Out

My Dog is my guide

April 19th

Abto Mota

April 20th

The spell 2

April 23rd

Beyond the sky

Smokin Aces

Mr. Bean’s Vacation

Inglorious Bastards

Forever committed

Rebel without easter

Kick-Ass

Nanny McPhee

American gangster

SE busca

Matter of time

April 24

Comes at night

April 25th

Amar’s Hand

Love station

An Hour and a Half

Omar and Salma 3

The Consul’s Son

A Mission in an Old movie

April 27

Love in lapland

28th of April

Blockers

two

SERIES

April 24

Street Fighter II: V

April 29

God’s story