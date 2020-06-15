Movies that have explored the apocalypse and nuclear panic | Instagram

Know the best movies about nuclear disaster that you can see on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and other platforms, because after Dark and Chernobyl you will surely be left wanting more.

There is no doubt that fear of the devastating effects of radiation on the human body has inspired numerous films throughout history and has been a success.

However, the mother of all catastrophes It has not been finished since we were terrified by the Chernobyl tragedy, which has been present every day.

Threads

It is a 1984 style film post-apocalyptic documentary which recounts a nuclear holocaust in the UK and the long-term effects of nuclear war on civilization.

Nuclear Panic

It is a 2002 film directed by Phil Alden Robinson, based on the book of the same name written by Tom Clancy.

Focuses during yom kippur war in 1973, when an Israeli A-4 plane loaded with a tactical nuclear bomb is shot down in the Middle East, and in 2002, the bomb is found and sold to an arms dealer named Olson, who in turn sells it to an Austrian neo-Nazi. Called Richard Dressler for $ 50 million on the black market.

Black rain

It is a movie dramatic Japanese film from 1989 directed by Shōhei Imamura and based on the eponymous novel by Ibuse Masuji.

The story is centered on the devastating effects caused by the atomic bomb from Hiroshima.

Pandora

It is a movie of the South Korean disaster of the year 2016 written and directed by Park Jung-woo and starring Kim Nam-Gil.

It explores the situation that a country would experience in the event of a nuclear threat by a earthquake, something totally horrible.

70 minutes to run away

It is a movie of apocalyptic suspense American of the year 1988 written and directed by Steve De Jarnatt, and starring Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham.

It tells us not of a disaster at a nuclear plant, but of the danger of a nuclear attack, and the plot introduces us to Harry, a young man who had an appointment and has fallen asleep unintentionally.

