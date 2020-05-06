It is never a bad time to watch movies set in space, a place we know extremely well, and about which This type of fiction allows us to imagine totally different worlds.

It is a topic that I find exciting, and today we are going to teach you 8 movies set in the space that you can watch on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video, so that you have entertainment for a few hours and you can do a good marathon without having to pay a single euro more than you pay for your subscription.

8 movies in space that we recommend you watch on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video

Final horizon (Netflix, Prime Video)

One of the mythical space movies in which a rescue ship goes to investigate a ship that has been found in Neptune’s orbit, called Final Horizon and that disappeared years before along with all the crew of it, and that was sent to explore the confines of the universe.

Passengers (Netflix, HBO, Prime Video)

During a space trip in a ship with thousands of people in a cryogenized state, two people they wake up 90 years before reaching their destination and with a meteorite in the path of the ship, which implies that both could die without reaching it.

The Cloverfield Paradox (Netflix)

A team of astronauts in space is trying to solve Earth’s energy problems, but, by mistake, they float in space, and the ship seems not to be what they thought it was.

Gravity (Netflix, HBO)

While an engineer and an astronaut are taking a stroll through space, a accident that makes both drift and with the ship in which they were destroyed. From this situation, both must find a way to return to Earth.

Elysium (HBO)

Matt Damon plays a poor young man who lives on our planet, but who wants to get to the Elysium station, where the elite who have left Earth live given the risk of living on the planet. And the protagonist accepts a mission that would end this inequality.

Europa One (Prime Video)

An expedition to space made up of six astronauts is sent to a Jupiter moon called Europa to find extraterrestrial life, but communication with them is cut off during the course of the trip.

Life: Life (HBO, Prime Video)

The International Space Station is about to demonstrate the existence of extraterrestrial life on Mars, but this way of life is smarter than they expected.

Riddick (Netflix, Prime Video)

Riddick basically consists of Vin Diesel (Riddick) being on an unknown planet, where he meets some bounty hunters who are after him, while trying to survive the dangerous local species. It is a most entertaining movie, and ideal to watch at any time.

