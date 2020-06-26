We are already in summer, and although Netflix has launched several campaigns in which they are encouraging us to go outside and not stay at home watching Netflix, the platform has come this month with new movies, series and documentaries to entertain us this summer. We go with all the news of July 2020 in Spain.

Series arriving on Netflix in July 2020

This month, Netflix brings many new and interesting series premieres. Among them, we find the third season of Good Girls, or the premiere of the series Ju-On: Origins, a horror series ideal to spend scary nights this summer. The second part of Season 5 and last of Las chicas del cable, one of the most popular Spanish series on Netflix, also premieres.

1st of July:

iZombie (Season 5) Wild District (Seasons 1 and 2) Deadwind (Season 2) Unsolved Mysteries (Season 1) Teen Titans Go! (Season 5) Cleo & Cuquin (Season 2) Boy Bun Bun: A Monkey Handyman (Season 2) Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

July 2nd:

The Warrior Nun (Season 1) The Mystic Terrace (Season 1)

3rd of July:

Cable Girls (Season 5 Part 2) The Kangaroo Club (Season 1) JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) Survival Kit (Season 1)

July 8:

Displaced (Season 1)

July 9th:

The Sinking of Japan: 2020 (Season 1) Hakan the Protector (Season 4)

July 10th:

Hello ninja (Season 3)

July 14:

Dark Desire (Season 1)

July 17th:

Damn (Season 1) The Kiss Challenge (Season 1)

July 21:

How to sell drugs online (full blast) (Season 2)

July 22:

Norsemen (Season 3) Znaki (Season 1)

July 25:

July 26:

Good Girls (Season 3)

July 30:

Get Even (Season 1) Transformers: Trilogy of War by Cybertron (Season 1)

July 31st:

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2)

Movies arriving on Netflix in July 2020

Many high-quality licensed movies arrive this month, such as the Lifetime Classics, Total Challenge, or Das Boot. We also found Netflix releases like Riccione’s Under the Sun or Catch that email.

1st of July:

Under Riccione’s Sun (2020) Life imprisonment (1994) Das boot: the submarine (1981) Total defiance (1990) The punishment (2017) The first knight (1995) The death wagon (2008) Table football (2013) The Age of Innocence (1993) The Neverending Story 2 (1990) Ouija: The Origin of Evil (2016) Hidden Trace (2008) RocknRolla (2008) Terminator 2: The Last Judgment (1991) Troll, the truth behind the legend ( 2010) You, me and now … Dupree (2006) Twister (1996)

3rd of July:

July 5th:

July 7th:

July 10th:

July 14:

Life of the Party (2018) Megalodon (2018)

July 15:

The infidels (2020) Devil inside (2012) Imminent danger (1994)

July 16th:

MILF (2020) A Fatal Slip (2020)

July 21:

Teen Titans Go !, the Movie (2018)

July 24:

Offering to the Storm (2020) My First Kiss 2 (2020) Animal Crackers (2020)

28 of July

July 29:

July 31st:

Documentaries, comedy and reality shows coming to Netflix in July 2020

Among the documentaries we find some very interesting this month, such as The City of Fear: New York Against the Mafia, which, as its name suggests, narrates the fight against the mafia in New York. We also find unsolved mysteries, with disturbing murders in the United States.

1st of July:

Say Yes (Season 1) Unsolved Mysteries

July 2nd

July 8

Much much love: The legend of Walter Mercado

July 10th:

From appointment to appointment: Brazil (Season 1) Zac Efron: Down to earth Claudia Kishi’s club (2020)

July 14:

The drug business (Season 1)

July 15:

Skin change: Before and after (Season 1)

July 16th:

Indian Matchmaking (Season 1)

July 21:

Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking

July 22:

The city of fear: New York against the mafia Love on the Spectrum (Season 1)

July 24:

To sing! (Season 1)

July 26:

Last Chance U (Season 5)

July 29:

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 4)